Update 1.57 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Rogue Company update 1.57 brings in the new Season Two Mack update that has been released for the game on May 11th, 2021. The new season of the game adds an all-new Battle Pass, a new Rogue and lots more features and bug fixes.
If you are downloading the PS4 update for the game, the patch size is roughly 2.7 GB. Bear in mind, the update size will vary depending on what platform you are playing the game on.
For more on this update, you can check out the full patch notes posted down below.
Rogue Company Update 1.57 Patch Notes
NEW ROGUE: MACK
As a leader of the elite vigilante force Justicar, Mack is an incorruptible, unstoppable force determined to uphold justice. Originally from Scotland, he had a distinguished military career before joining the Justicar. He will stop at nothing to bring those he’s charged to justice.
Primary: Conviction LMG
- Body Damage: 25
- Fire Rate: 7.14
- Range: 20
- Handling: 30
- Magazine Size: 50
- Reload Time: 3.2
Primary: Objection SMG
- Body Damage: 13
- Fire Rate: 16.67
- Range: 10
- Handling: 35
- Magazine Size: 30
- Reload Time: 1.35
Secondary: Warrant Pistol
- Body Damage: 21
- Fire Rate: 6.9
- Range: 13
- Handling: 28
- Magazine Size: 15
- Reload Time: 1.7
Melee: Claymore
- Body Damage: 50
- Throw Damage: 100
- Swing Rate: 1.52
Gadgets
- Grenade
- Active Protection System
Perks
- Berserker
- Toughen Up
- Bounce Back
- Stalker
- Replenish
- Resupply
Lightbomb
Plant a device that charges up, and launches a massive flashbang a short distance into the air.
Standard Issue
Start the game with 25 armor. Downing enemies instantly repairs this armor.
BATTLE PASS: SEASON 2
The Season Two Battle Pass is here and will be filled with 50 rewards you can earn! By simply playing the game, you’ll earn Battle Pass Levels and work your way to the top to unlock the coveted Wasteland Scavenger Phantom.
There are two Battle Pass Bundles available:
Battle Pass Base Bundle (1000 RB)
- 3 Instant Premium Rewards (Prison 625 Ronin Outfit, Crosswalk Primary Wrap, 1 Hour Account Boost)
- +20% Battle Pass Experience
- New Increased Rogue Buck Rewards: 1050 total
Battle Pass Elite Bundle (2000 RB)
- +15 Battle Pass Tiers
- 3 Instant Premium Rewards (Prison 625 Ronin Outfit, Crosswalk Primary Wrap, 1 Hour Account Boost)
- +20% Battle Pass Experience
- New Increased Rogue Buck Rewards: 1050 total
NEW MAP: BREACH
After losing Hollows, Jackal is bringing the fight right to our doorstep. You’ll be fighting to defend Rogue Company’s elite training facility on our newest Map, Breach, with the help of an unlikely ally!
RANKED SEASON 2
A new season of Ranked will be available with the update and introduce a new feature while providing updated rewards!
Rogue Ban
- During Rogue selection each team may select a Rogue to ban before selection begins.
- In case of a tie the player with the highest MMR will select the Rogue to ban.
Rewards
- Gone Rogue Achievement (Play 30 Ranked Games)
- Rank 30 Award
CONTRACTS
Seasonal Contracts – Now you can earn Reputation and Battle Pass points with the new seasonal contracts. New contracts unlock each week and you can progress through current week’s contracts as quickly as you wish!
Daily Contracts – Now daily contracts also award Battle Pass XP to help you progress through the Battle Pass!
DAILY LOGIN REWARDS
Players can now earn rewards just for logging in to Rogue Company! This update will include 10 total rewards available and give you boosts, a melee weapon wrap, Reputation, and Rogue Bucks!
MODES
Limited Time Mode: King of the Hill
This mode needs no introduction! In this Best of 3, 4v4 respawn mode, you will gain points by securing and holding a control point!
- Each round lasts 5 minutes
- Each second on the hill gains you points but you must remain within this area
- The hill moves to a different location every 75 seconds
- The first team to score 150 points or the team with the most points when the time expires wins
- Sudden Death occurs if the losing team is on the hill when the match timer runs out and the game continues until every team member has been removed
WEAPONS
Assault Rifles
KA30
- Headshot damage increased to 30
- Body damage increased to 24
HRM-30KS
- Body damage increased to 28
MLX Mark 4
- Body damage increased to 24
- Headshot damage increased to 32
Nightshade
- Body damage increased to 20
Sahara
- Body damage increased to 25
- Headshot damage increased to 30
- Range reduced to 19.5m
Riptide
- Body damage increased to 18
- Headshot damage increased to 27
SMGS
General
- All SMGs have had their sprint fire delay removed
D40-C
- Body damage increased to 16
24S
- Body damage increased to 17
Knight
- Body damage increased to 25
- Headshot damage increased to 32
LMP-X
- Body damage increased to 18
- Fixed an issue where the weapon was receiving less Aim Over Shoulder accuracy than intended
Objection
- Headshot damage reduced to 15
- Body damage increased to 13
SL-C
- Headshot damage increased to 18
- Body damage increased to 15
DMRS
D3D-i
- Fire rate increased to 3.6
MX-R
- Body damage increased to 34
Mamba
- Body damage increased to 48
- Headshot damage increased to 75
Devotion
- Headshot damage increased to 78
SHOTGUNS
General
- All shotguns have had their sprint fire delay removed
Striker 8×10
- Body damage increased to 66
- Headshot damage increased to 80
- Range increased to 6.5
SKL-6
- Fire rate increased to 2.0
- Headshot damage reduced to 125
S12 Tactical
- Body damage increased to 70
PISTOLS
A3 Salvo
- Body damage increased to 38
- Headshot damage increased to 46
- Reduced horizontal kick
Executioner
- Headshot damage reduced to 42
- Body damage reduced to 30
P12K
- Clip size increased to 9
LMGS
MLX Maw
- Body damage increased to 18
- Fixed an issue where the weapon had a slower Aim Over Shoulder transition time than intended
SNIPERS
Tyr
- Clip size reduced to 1
- Headshot damage increased to 150
- Body damage increased to 80
- Reload time reduced to 1.4
MELEE WEAPONS
General
- Throw speed has been reduced for all thrown melee weapons
Baseball Bat
- When thrown, the Baseball Bat will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot damage
Katana
- Base: When thrown, the Katana will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage
- Level 2: When thrown, the Katana will now deal 125 Body Damage and 125 Headshot Damage
Kukri
- Base: When thrown, the Kukri will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage
- Level 2: When thrown, the Kukri will now deal 125 Body Damage and 125 Headshot Damage
Throwing Axe
- Base: When thrown, the Throwing Axe will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage
- Level 2: When thrown, the Throwing Axe will now deal 150 Body Damage and 150 Headshot Damage
ROGUES
Fixer
- No longer has Shredder Rounds. Now has Toughen Up
Gl1tch
- Fixed an issue where he wasn’t able to pull out his tablet after hacking
- Hacked enemies are forced to put away their abilities and gadgets
- Hack range increased from 20 to 25 meters
Ronin
- Ballistic Knife’s damage increased from 100 to 125
Sigrid
- Shield is now immune to melee attacks
Trench
- Now has Trip Mine
- No longer has Shredder Rounds. Now has Toughen Up
Vy
- Improved the visual effects for better visibility
GADGETS
EMP Grenade
- Enemies hit by EMP’s are forced to put away their abilities and gadgets
Sticky Sensor
- Fixed an ADS bug
PERKS
Tenacity
- Cost increased to 8000
- Now reduces incoming explosive damage by 40%
BUGS
- Fixed an issue where players were not receiving Mastery Experience for both Rogues played in both match halves
- Fixed an issue where the Replenish Perk would not work when purchasing the second Nightshade upgrade
- Fixed an issue where players could reroll completed contracts
- Fixed an issue where enemy barbwire could appear as a friendly color after respawn
- Fixed an issue where offline players could be invited to a party
- Fixed an issue where players in Spectator could see Gadget icons when a Gadget was purchased
- Fixed a preview thumbnail for the Arren L2-12 purchase screen
- Fixed an exploit where players could climb on top of the Chimera
- Fixed an issue where an Extraction Hack objective could persist between rounds on the minimap
For more information, you can visit the official website for additional details and pictures about this patch. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.