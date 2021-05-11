Update 1.57 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Rogue Company update 1.57 brings in the new Season Two Mack update that has been released for the game on May 11th, 2021. The new season of the game adds an all-new Battle Pass, a new Rogue and lots more features and bug fixes.

If you are downloading the PS4 update for the game, the patch size is roughly 2.7 GB. Bear in mind, the update size will vary depending on what platform you are playing the game on.

For more on this update, you can check out the full patch notes posted down below.

Rogue Company Update 1.57 Patch Notes

NEW ROGUE: MACK

As a leader of the elite vigilante force Justicar, Mack is an incorruptible, unstoppable force determined to uphold justice. Originally from Scotland, he had a distinguished military career before joining the Justicar. He will stop at nothing to bring those he’s charged to justice.

Primary: Conviction LMG

Body Damage: 25

Fire Rate: 7.14

Range: 20

Handling: 30

Magazine Size: 50

Reload Time: 3.2

Primary: Objection SMG

Body Damage: 13

Fire Rate: 16.67

Range: 10

Handling: 35

Magazine Size: 30

Reload Time: 1.35

Secondary: Warrant Pistol

Body Damage: 21

Fire Rate: 6.9

Range: 13

Handling: 28

Magazine Size: 15

Reload Time: 1.7

Melee: Claymore

Body Damage: 50

Throw Damage: 100

Swing Rate: 1.52

Gadgets

Grenade

Active Protection System

Perks

Berserker

Toughen Up

Bounce Back

Stalker

Replenish

Resupply

Lightbomb

Plant a device that charges up, and launches a massive flashbang a short distance into the air.

Standard Issue

Start the game with 25 armor. Downing enemies instantly repairs this armor.

BATTLE PASS: SEASON 2

The Season Two Battle Pass is here and will be filled with 50 rewards you can earn! By simply playing the game, you’ll earn Battle Pass Levels and work your way to the top to unlock the coveted Wasteland Scavenger Phantom.

There are two Battle Pass Bundles available:

Battle Pass Base Bundle (1000 RB)

3 Instant Premium Rewards (Prison 625 Ronin Outfit, Crosswalk Primary Wrap, 1 Hour Account Boost)

+20% Battle Pass Experience

New Increased Rogue Buck Rewards: 1050 total

Battle Pass Elite Bundle (2000 RB)

+15 Battle Pass Tiers

3 Instant Premium Rewards (Prison 625 Ronin Outfit, Crosswalk Primary Wrap, 1 Hour Account Boost)

+20% Battle Pass Experience

New Increased Rogue Buck Rewards: 1050 total

NEW MAP: BREACH

After losing Hollows, Jackal is bringing the fight right to our doorstep. You’ll be fighting to defend Rogue Company’s elite training facility on our newest Map, Breach, with the help of an unlikely ally!

RANKED SEASON 2

A new season of Ranked will be available with the update and introduce a new feature while providing updated rewards!

Rogue Ban

During Rogue selection each team may select a Rogue to ban before selection begins.

In case of a tie the player with the highest MMR will select the Rogue to ban.

Rewards

Gone Rogue Achievement (Play 30 Ranked Games)

Rank 30 Award

CONTRACTS

Seasonal Contracts – Now you can earn Reputation and Battle Pass points with the new seasonal contracts. New contracts unlock each week and you can progress through current week’s contracts as quickly as you wish!

Daily Contracts – Now daily contracts also award Battle Pass XP to help you progress through the Battle Pass!

DAILY LOGIN REWARDS

Players can now earn rewards just for logging in to Rogue Company! This update will include 10 total rewards available and give you boosts, a melee weapon wrap, Reputation, and Rogue Bucks!

MODES

Limited Time Mode: King of the Hill

This mode needs no introduction! In this Best of 3, 4v4 respawn mode, you will gain points by securing and holding a control point!

Each round lasts 5 minutes

Each second on the hill gains you points but you must remain within this area

The hill moves to a different location every 75 seconds

The first team to score 150 points or the team with the most points when the time expires wins

Sudden Death occurs if the losing team is on the hill when the match timer runs out and the game continues until every team member has been removed

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

KA30

Headshot damage increased to 30

Body damage increased to 24

HRM-30KS

Body damage increased to 28

MLX Mark 4

Body damage increased to 24

Headshot damage increased to 32

Nightshade

Body damage increased to 20

Sahara

Body damage increased to 25

Headshot damage increased to 30

Range reduced to 19.5m

Riptide

Body damage increased to 18

Headshot damage increased to 27

SMGS

General

All SMGs have had their sprint fire delay removed

D40-C

Body damage increased to 16

24S

Body damage increased to 17

Knight

Body damage increased to 25

Headshot damage increased to 32

LMP-X

Body damage increased to 18

Fixed an issue where the weapon was receiving less Aim Over Shoulder accuracy than intended

Objection

Headshot damage reduced to 15

Body damage increased to 13

SL-C

Headshot damage increased to 18

Body damage increased to 15

DMRS

D3D-i

Fire rate increased to 3.6

MX-R

Body damage increased to 34

Mamba

Body damage increased to 48

Headshot damage increased to 75

Devotion

Headshot damage increased to 78

SHOTGUNS

General

All shotguns have had their sprint fire delay removed

Striker 8×10

Body damage increased to 66

Headshot damage increased to 80

Range increased to 6.5

SKL-6

Fire rate increased to 2.0

Headshot damage reduced to 125

S12 Tactical

Body damage increased to 70

PISTOLS

A3 Salvo

Body damage increased to 38

Headshot damage increased to 46

Reduced horizontal kick

Executioner

Headshot damage reduced to 42

Body damage reduced to 30

P12K

Clip size increased to 9

LMGS

MLX Maw

Body damage increased to 18

Fixed an issue where the weapon had a slower Aim Over Shoulder transition time than intended

SNIPERS

Tyr

Clip size reduced to 1

Headshot damage increased to 150

Body damage increased to 80

Reload time reduced to 1.4

MELEE WEAPONS

General

Throw speed has been reduced for all thrown melee weapons

Baseball Bat

When thrown, the Baseball Bat will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot damage

Katana

Base: When thrown, the Katana will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage

Level 2: When thrown, the Katana will now deal 125 Body Damage and 125 Headshot Damage

Kukri

Base: When thrown, the Kukri will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage

Level 2: When thrown, the Kukri will now deal 125 Body Damage and 125 Headshot Damage

Throwing Axe

Base: When thrown, the Throwing Axe will now deal 75 Body Damage and 100 Headshot Damage

Level 2: When thrown, the Throwing Axe will now deal 150 Body Damage and 150 Headshot Damage

ROGUES

Fixer

No longer has Shredder Rounds. Now has Toughen Up

Gl1tch

Fixed an issue where he wasn’t able to pull out his tablet after hacking

Hacked enemies are forced to put away their abilities and gadgets

Hack range increased from 20 to 25 meters

Ronin

Ballistic Knife’s damage increased from 100 to 125

Sigrid

Shield is now immune to melee attacks

Trench

Now has Trip Mine

No longer has Shredder Rounds. Now has Toughen Up

Vy

Improved the visual effects for better visibility

GADGETS

EMP Grenade

Enemies hit by EMP’s are forced to put away their abilities and gadgets

Sticky Sensor

Fixed an ADS bug

PERKS

Tenacity

Cost increased to 8000

Now reduces incoming explosive damage by 40%

BUGS

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving Mastery Experience for both Rogues played in both match halves

Fixed an issue where the Replenish Perk would not work when purchasing the second Nightshade upgrade

Fixed an issue where players could reroll completed contracts

Fixed an issue where enemy barbwire could appear as a friendly color after respawn

Fixed an issue where offline players could be invited to a party

Fixed an issue where players in Spectator could see Gadget icons when a Gadget was purchased

Fixed a preview thumbnail for the Arren L2-12 purchase screen

Fixed an exploit where players could climb on top of the Chimera

Fixed an issue where an Extraction Hack objective could persist between rounds on the minimap

For more information, you can visit the official website for additional details and pictures about this patch. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.