Rogue Company Update 1.59 Patch Notes

June 8th, 2021

Update 1.59 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Summer is here and Hi-Rez Studios didn’t lose the chance to remind it to us. The brand new Hot Rogue Summer patch (update 1.59) is finally upon us, with lots of new items to grab and modes to participate in. Rogue Company also receives some balance changes and improvements to several fields, including both ranged and melee weapons. While the update is already live, we still haven’t got news about the new patch notes list even if we do know that the specific update is to prepare the field for Hot Rogue Summer event and various weapons and map changes. For more details, take a look below.

**The official patch notes list is yet to be released, however, we already have some insight from the game’s test servers. The following info is exactly that, so whenever the team announces the new list, we will update the article accordingly. 

Maps

  • Depot
  • District
  • Rooftops

UI:

  • Players can now find an option to adjust the size/thickness of their reticle
  • Improvements have been made to enhance the visibility of Friendly Outlines
  • Additional improvements have been made to the visibility of Enemy Health Bars

Ranged Weapons

Assault Rifles

HRM30K

  • Hip Fire Accuracy has been slightly decreased

Mark 4

  • Range reduced from 26m to 22m.

Sahara

  • Hip Fire Accuracy has been slightly decreased

SMGs

D40-C

  • Increased Damage Range from 12.5m to 13m.
  • Aim Over Shoulders bonus has been slightly increased

LMP-X

  • Increased range from 13.5m to 14 meters.
  • Aim Over Shoulders bonus has been slightly decreased

24S

  • Aim Over Shoulders bonus has been slightly decreased

Melee Weapons

Several melee weapons have had their throw speed reductions reverted to the previous Season 1 values.

Rogue Company is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more info about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.

June 8th, 2021

