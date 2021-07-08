Update 1.63 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer First Watch Games already released patch 1.62 two days ago and this added the Switchblade update. Aside from bug fixes, a new character and more missions were added to the game.

However, the last patch came with even more issues which is why another new update is needed to be released. The developer has now released update version 1.63 to further fix gameplay issues that players were experiencing before.

You can check out the hotfix notes posted down below.

Rogue Company Update 1.63 Patch Notes

Turned Ranked Demolition back on

Fixed an issue that would prevent the round from ending when a player was downed defusing the bomb.

Changed the bomb timer from 35 to 50 seconds as intended.

Fixed an issue where the Round would not end after running out of time when a player planted the bomb and cancelled it.

Fixed an issue where teams could receive 2 Victory points after halftime/side swap in Demolition.

Fixed and issue where Secondary and Melee weapons would not count towards and maximum upgrade objective

Fixed an issue that prevented an Arms Dealer Event mission from being repeatable.

Fixed an issue with matches ending early and not getting rewards

If you want to know more about this new update, you can head on over to the official website. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.