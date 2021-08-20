Update 1.70 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer First Watch Games has now released a new update for Rogue Company earlier today. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch number comes up as update 1.70. On PS5, the patch number is 01.000.015.

It appears this new update is console heavy as specific changes and fixes have been made to the PlayStation, Xbox and even Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Apparently the patch size will be pretty significant if you have the PlayStation and Xbox copies of the game.

It looks like the update is mostly about bug fixes so don’t expect to see any major new content get released. You can read some of the patch notes of today’s update posted down below.

Rogue Company Update 1.70 Patch Notes

We’re also making the following fixes for Xbox and PlayStation:

Fixed an issue which would cause “Unknown failure to join this queue”

Fix for the Season 3 Starter Pack not displaying in game

For Switch we have made the following change:

Fixed a lighting issue on Switch that would have Rogues display black in the lobby

For all platforms we have made the following changes:

Fixed some grammatical errors with a few Rogue Bios

Fixed an issue where sometimes Mack would receive double armor from his Passive ability

Added the correct icon for the Gone Rogue Award

Fixed a description for Ranked Demolition

Fixed an issue that would prevent automatic weapons from firing after throwing a gadget

If you want to know more about this update, info was taken from the game’s official Reddit page. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2021