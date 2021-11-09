Update 1.82 has arrived for Rogue Company and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. Update 1.82 is known as the “Sinister Shadows” Update and with that there’s a new Battle Pass for Season 4. The patch notes include all the available rewards and the different bundles that can be purchased. Alongside that though, players are going to get a brand new map called “Wanted,” a new mode called “Wanted,” updates to weapons, gadgets, and perks. Players will also find that Ronin has received a visual upgrade and there’s been some changes in the way that Saint and Talon play as well. The rest will be bug fixes and general fixes in Rogue Company Update 1.82.

Below you will find everything new with the Rogue Company Update 1.82.

Rogue Company Update 1.82 Patch Notes (November 9th)

SEASON FOUR BATTLE PASS

The Sinister Shadows Update marks a new chapter in the story of Chaac. Return to Mexico and experience a piece of his origin story with the new map, Wanted!

The Season Four Battle Pass is also here and comes packed with 50 rewards that you earn by simply playing the game. As you play, you’ll receive Battle Pass experience and work your way to the top to unlock the incredible Plague Witch Kestrel.

Battle Pass Base Bundle (1000 Rogue Bucks)

Nemesis Dahlia

Lead & Velvet Primary Weapon Wrap

60 Minute Boost

20% Battle Pass Experience

Battle Pass Elite Bundle (2000 Rogue Bucks)

+15 Battle Pass Tiers

Nemesis Dahlia

Lead & Velvet Primary Weapon Wrap

60 Minute Boost

20% Battle Pass Experience

Rewards

Fatal Wingspan Avatar

Facepalm Emote

Corinthian Slate Wingsuit

Onyx Primary Weapon Wrap

30 Minute Boost

Done for the Day Avatar

Copper Shards Border

30 Minute Boost

Perfecto Emote

Blustery Winds Wingsuit

The Shadow Title

30 Minute Boost

200 Rogue Bucks

30 Minute Boost

Dark Huntsman Dallas

Ghillie Camo Secondary Weapon Wrap

Nature is Healing Banner

45 Minute Boost

Caliber DJ Emote

45 Minute Boost

200 Rogue Bucks

Crimson Soundwaves Hoverboard

45 Minute Boost

Venomous Avatar

Guns & Ammo Border

60 Minute Boost

Explosive Results Banner

Optical Camo Primary Weapon Wrap

200 Rogue Bucks

Marauder Title

Seismic Activity Border

Own’d Spray

Vulcan Forged Anvil

Cyber Arachnid Banner

Neonizer Primary Weapon Wrap

60 Minute Boost

Macabre Landscape Border

Beastmode Title

200 Rogue Bucks

Moose Tracks Hoverboard

Boombox Breakdown Emote

Tesla Strike LR15 Fullbody

60 Minute Boost

Fatal Arrangement Avatar

200 Rogue Bucks

Kill or be Killed Banner

Inkblot Test Primary Weapon Wrap

Season 4 Avatar

Sinister Title

Plague Witch Kestrel

RANKED SEASON FOUR

Season Four Ranked begins today, granting last season’s rewards and unlocking new ones to earn! For those of you new to Ranked:

You must be account level 30 to participate

You will play in 10 Qualifier matches to determine your Ranked Division and Tier

Each Division (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond) has 5 Tiers

Ranked points can be earned or lost by winning or losing matches

NEW MAP: WANTED

Wanted are Chaac’s stomping grounds and the city where he came back from the dead, reborn as his new self. A local hero, Chaac’s grave is adorned by marigolds, especially during a time of unrest.

The map is located in an arid region of Yucatán, Mexico, where the people want justice and freedom from the corrupt Governor. To maintain his grip on power, he has made a deal with Jackal to suppress the unruly populace. The resulting conflict has left the heart of the city in ruins when Rogue Company arrives to unearth the seeds of corruption, but they may soon learn about something far greater…

NEW MODE: WANTED

Experience the latest map, Wanted, by queuing for the Wanted Limited Time Mode, from November 8th – November 15th!

Limited Time Mode Schedule

11/9 – 11/15 – Wanted

11/12 – 11/25 – 6v6 King of the Hill

11/16 – 11/29 – Team Snipers

WEAPONS

Shotguns

Shotgun balance is challenging to get right; they can either feel too strong or too weak. Currently, grazing an enemy player with a shotgun can deal single-digit values, while full-on headshots are tremendously rewarding. These changes aim to make shotguns more consistent and reliable by shrinking the range of damage dealt per pellet.

For example, with the new Striker changes, your first pellet will deal 40% of the total damage dealt, the following four will add 10% each (totaling 80% of full damage), and the final three pellets will account for the remaining 20%. In summary, partial hits will do more damage with the new system, but we’ve reduced the damage of full hits to compensate.

Arbitrator

Base and upgraded fire rates reduced

Hipfire accuracy reduced

Damage falloff increased in first and second falloff ranges

Damage range increased by 1 meter

SKL-6

Range reduced by 1 meter

Headshot damage reduced from 125 to 110

Bbody shot damage reduced from 88 to 75

S12 Tactical

Headshot damage reduced from 96 to 75

Body shot damage reduced from 70 to 60

Striker 8×10

Headshot damage reduced from 80 to 64

Body shot damage reduced from 64 to 52

Level 1 Upgrade no longer provides a damage increase

Sniper Rifles

We received a mixed bag of feedback on the scope changes. Some of you liked it, some of you didn’t, some of you were indifferent. As a result, we’ve decided to revert this change for the time being until we implement a toggle zoom on this weapon.

LR15 Fullbody

Reverted scope zoom change

DMRs

Devotion

Base magazine size increased from 6 to 8

Upgraded magazine size increased from 8 to 10

LMGs

MLX Maw

The MAW is a fast-firing, high damage weapon that is difficult to control. We want to make sure that it feels unique in that role, especially compared to its more accurate cousin, the Conviction LMG. This change will help the Maw be a bit scarier at range, which is justified because it is already difficult to control in long-distance fights.

Damage falloff reduced

MX-R

The MX-R is a fast-firing DMR that’s at its best when you’re able to land at least one headshot during a fight. These changes will help the gun stay more accurate throughout a fight, making hitting that critical headshot more reliable.

Maximum bloom reduced

Bloom per shot reduced

Bloom recovery time reduced

Assault Rifles

Range reduced by 2 meters for the whole class

Maximum damage falloff range reduced by 2 meters

KA30

The KA30 is performing well statistically and has been a topic of community discussion at high levels of play. We will continue to monitor the strength of this weapon closely to see if further adjustment is warranted.

Headshot damage reduced from 31 to 29

Pistols

Executioner

Level 1 Upgrade improved

Added “ready your weapon faster after sprinting”

Spitfire

Level 1 Upgrade improved

Damage range increased

P12K

Level 2 Upgrade improved

Damage range increased

A3 Salvo

Level 2 Upgrade improved

Ready Weapon Faster after Sprinting

Warrant

Level 1 Upgrade improved

ADR movement speed increased

Level 2 Upgrade improved

Range increased on the “Improve damage range” upgrade

GADGETS

Smoke grenades should no longer get destroyed by Molotovs

C4

Level 2 Upgrade now increases damage from 150 to 175

Mirv Grenade

Level 2 Upgrade now increases radius from 3 to 3.25 meters

Level 2 Upgrade now increases outer damage from 40 to 50

Semtex Grenade

Level 2 Upgrade now increases base damage from 100 to 125

Active Protection System

Level 2 Upgrade now increases the number of projectiles that can be neutralized by 1 for a total of 2

PERKS

Padded Steps

Cost increased to $5000

Nimble Hands

Cost decreased to $3000

ROGUES

Currently, poke damage dealt from long range is often negated by natural health regeneration before a player can take advantage of this opening. This change to natural health regeneration will improve the viability of longe range weapons such as sniper rifles and DMRs.

Delayed health regeneration of all rogues by 2s

Ronin

Ronin has received a visual update

Saint

This has been a much-requested change from players, and we agree: Saint’s Drone is much easier to counter than Dahlia’s revive and thus should have access to the fastest revive speed perk available.

Now has Lifeline instead of Tracker Rounds

Now has Stalker instead of Helping Hand

Talon

Talon revealing enemy players on his team’s minimap is strong, but a true reveal is more substantial and compelling. We’ll be experimenting with rebalancing this ability’s radius along with other factors and monitoring Talon’s performance closely.

Radar dart will now reveal enemies within its radius

GENERAL

Account boosts (such as XP Boosts) will no longer run down while you are in the lobby or in queue for a match

BUG FIXES

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue in the lobby that caused poor performance

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue where players would crash when switching sides in Ranked

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue with the Tyr that would occasionally cause crashes

[Xbox One] Fixed an issue where players occasionally experienced a loud buzzing in the lobby after a match

Fixed an issue where players received a permanent “Immune” status when downed

Fixed an issue where occasionally the wrong player would be marked with the bomb symbol in Demolition

Fixed an issue where players could not return to the main menu after surrendering in a solo King of the Hill lobby

Fixed an issue where friendly nameplates would occasionally not appear

Fixed an issue where Gl1tch could not hack sticky sensors

Fixed an issue that caused Saint’s ability to go on cooldown and never deploy the drone if used when dodge rolling

Fixed an issue where Sledgehammer Mastery wraps did not show in preview

Fixed an issue where Cannon would be placed in an unusual state when downed while using Gatling Gun

Fixed an issue on Windward where players could be damaged in cover

Fixed an issue where aim assist would drift off the target when swapping shoulders

Fixed an issue where Cannon’s ability icon would not correctly display if hacked by Gl1tch while using his Gatling Gun

Fixed an issue where weapons would go missing when previewing the mastery emote

Fixed an issue where Mack’s Lightbomb would deal damage when a melee weapon was used in the Lightbomb AoE

Fixed an issue on High Castle that prevented players from defusing the bomb if planted by the trash cans

Fixed an issue where the spin-up prompt would remain after using Gatling Gun on Cannon

Fixed an issue where the Gatling Gun would not mount properly on concrete dividers

Fixed an issue where the Gatling Gun mounted on Anvil’s Barricade would float after the barricade was destroyed

Fixed an issue where the camera would not follow Cannon when he was crouching with Gatling Gun

Fixed an issue that caused Runway’s VO to play each time the Runway player swapped spectated teammates after being eliminated

Fixed an issue where players would receive a second invite when the lobby leader created a custom lobby

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally be unable to ban or select Rogues in custom or Ranked matches

Fixed an issue where players would receive an “Out of Bounds” warning when jumping on boxes in Favelas

Fixed an issue where tripmines failed to deal damage if approached from behind

Fixed an issue where the “Open Store” message in the Chimera would overlap accolades, such as kill streak notifications

For more on the latest update for Rogue Company visit the game’s official news page.

Rogue Company is free to play and available on the PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms via Epic and Steam.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2021