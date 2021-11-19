Ruined King: How to Unlock Skins for Each Champion

Skins in video games are a must these days. Thankfully, Ruined King delivers on that front. Though they can be challenging to collect, they all look incredible and offer an extra layer of customization to a game dedicated to player choice. Here is how to unlock all of the skins in Ruined King.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is just that, a League of Legends Story. And before you ask, no you don’t have to know anything about League of Legends to understand the story or the characters. Ruined King is a standalone, turn-based RPG adventure that, although surprise dropped early on Nov. 16, should not be missed. If you need guides for quests like The Way is Shut or Getting the Band Back Together, or you just want to know how to unlock characters or catch fish (which you’ll need to know if you want these skins), we can help.

How to Unlock the Ruined Set in Ruined King

There are three sets of skins: the original set, the Ruined set, and a unique to each champion set. Obviously, you start the game with each character in their original skin set. The Ruined set, however, can only be unlocked through paying real money for it. If you bought the Ruined King Deluxe Edition, you start the game with all of these skins unlocked.

All of them give you a look at what each Champion would look like if they were ruined, like the Ruined King. This set can also be claimed if you bought the Standard version of the game. All you have to do is purchase the Ruined King Variant set as a DLC for $4.99.

How to Unlock the Unique Skins for Each Champion

With that out of the way, how do you unlock the unique skins in Ruined King? To do that, you will need Black Marks. Black Marks are a form of rare currency only acquired through fishing. Each fish you catch will reward you with varying levels of Black Mark worth depending on the rarity of the fish. These fish can be sold to the Fishmonger, who stands right next to the main fishing spot in Bilgewater Docks Harbor.

Each skin will cost 100 Black Marks, which is a lot so make sure to do a little fishing at each fishing hole you run across on your adventures. The skins are Dark Water Illaoi, Bilgewater Braum, Demon Hunter Yasuo, Succubus Fortune, Piltover Pyke, and Tabletop Ahri. If you have a character you love and use in every party, these unique skins are a must-have.

There are other great things that Black Marks can buy as well. One of those is Tomes of Knowledge. What they do is reward a Champion of your choosing with one rune shard. The runes in Ruined King are extremely useful in building a powerful character. The Tomes cost 20 Black Marks, so make sure to save up for the skins you want and a Tome or two.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.