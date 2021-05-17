Rust: Can You Play Solo on Console?

Playing with other people is a core part of the Rust Console Edition experience, but can you play the game solo? The world of Rust is brutal and unforgiving, but some people just want to harvest materials and explore monuments without worrying about raiders or griefers. Some players just want to build cool bases or see what they can do in a wipe without any interference from other players. As fun as multiplayer Rust is, some people just want to go at it on their own. Here’s everything you need to know about solo play in Rust Console Edition.

Can You Play Rust Console Edition Solo?

You can technically play solo in Rust Console Edition, but you have to jump through a few hoops to get a private game started. The only way to play solo is to host your own game by purchasing a private server and then playing on that server by yourself. Private servers are intended for groups of friends or people who want to start community servers with custom rules, but you can technically play on a private server by yourself, essentially creating a solo game for yourself.

Unfortunately, server rentals are not currently available in Rust Console Edition. According to a post from developer Double Eleven, “For the community servers our aim was to have them ready on release but we want to make sure players get a fair deal as well as the best possible quality for the service, for this reason we are still considering all of our available options and we should have more information to share about it in the following weeks/months.” A release date for private servers has yet to be announced, although the feature is expected to become available shortly after the launch of Rust Console Edition.

When custom servers are released, you’ll have the option between Standard and Performance servers. Standard servers are the default option, while Performance servers grant more freedom to change rules and allow for a much larger map. If you’re going to rent a server strictly for solo play (or for a group of friends), you’ll likely only need a Standard server unless you want the extra customization from the Performance tier. Prices haven’t been announced for either type of server at the moment, but you will have to pay monthly. Server purchases only provide 30 days of continuous server uptime, so you’ll have to pay the price once a month if you plan on playing solo for a long time.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.