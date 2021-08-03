Update 1.04 is nearly here for Rust Console Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The developer and publisher for Rust has now released a new update for the console edition of the game. The update is patch number 1.04 and it’s available on August 3rd, 2021.

Server maintenance has already finished, so you don’t need to wait for any downtime. The update should be available to download for all platforms.

There is no new content released for this update. The update is mainly to fix a few bugs and add many quality of life improvements. Some crash issues have also been addressed.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Crash Fixes:

Plugging/unplugging headset and microphone will no longer cause Xbox players to crash.

Fixed multiple UI crashes.

Fixed multiple crashes that happen when loading the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur with a flame thrower

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Launch Site window exploit. Players will no longer be able to use it in order to access the Launch Site monument.

Fixed the bug allowing players to build too close to safe zones.

Fixed the profanity filter from being overly sensitive in blocking a player’s reason for reporting another player.

Fixed the issue preventing players from planting pumpkins and corn in the planter.

Fixed the chairs causing some of the players to rubber band.

Fixed the glitch causing players to go invisible when sitting in the chairs in the Bandit Camp

Fixed the “Internet connection not detected, please reconnect to a stable network and try again.” error message.

Quality of life and performance improvements:

Players can now pick up the work bench when equipped with a hammer.

Increased planting distance between plants (pumpkins/corn) to be more inline with the PC distances. This will reduce server lag and should improve performance.

Disable planting near monuments.

Reduced number of seeds from pumpkins and corn.

Fix Xbox controllers not being reacquired again after disconnecting.

Fixed an issue causing the player list to be invisible.

Sleeping players will now be killed inside safe zones, or directly outside of the compound.

Fixed the Xbox percentages for achievements.

Updated Xbox invite system to work properly.

Graphics and UI:

Fixed the issue causing players to not see the player model once they open the inventory.

Updated Icons for Bandages, Large Medkit and Medical Syringe. Also updated the material for Bandages to match.

For more information about this update, you can head on over to the official website. Rust is available now on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.