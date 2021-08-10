Rust Console Edition Update 1.05 Patch Notes (Xbox)

Update 1.05 has arrived for Rust Console Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Facepunch Studios has now released the fifth update for Rust Console Edition today. This new update available today is for the Xbox version of the game only. Testing is underway for the PlayStation version so those players will have to wait at a later date for the same update.

There is no new content released with this update though. For Xbox owners, there are many crash fixes and bug fixes implemented. A few improvements have also been made to the graphics and UI of the game. Also, quality of life improvements are made too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Crash Fixes:

Fixed a major crash related to party chat.

Fixed more crashes that happen when loading the game.

Fixed a crash related to work benches.

Fixed a crash when throwing timed explosive charges.

Fixed a crash that could occur when highlighting certain blueprints.

Fixed a crash when changing skins.

Fixes crash when somebody is using a flamethrower near you, but far enough away for it not to be heard.

Fixed a crash that could occur when adding fuel to boats.

Fixed a main Menu UI crash.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the “space boats”. Boats should now remain on land/water.

Fixed the exploit allowing players to be able to swim under the map. They will now be killed instantly.

Fixed an issue causing the attack helicopter to target players under water.

Fixed the audio not playing properly for certain screens in the main menu.

Fixed a bug causing “weird player movements” when hit by projectiles.

Fixed a bug causing items to fall through Foundations and Boats.

Graphics and UI:

Fixed an issue where the tool cupboard UI would show too early, causing negative resources.

Fixed an issue when attempting to respawn on a destroyed sleeping bag would disconnect a player.

Fixed an issue causing supply drops to go invisible once they landed.

Fixed an issue where the splitting UI would stay open after splitting resources.

Polish language is now supported in the game.

Quality of life and performance improvements:

Animals no longer target players in the safe zones and guards/turrets can now shoot animals.

We will let you know later when this update will hit PS4 players of the game. Patch notes for the game were taken from the official website. Rust is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.