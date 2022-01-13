Update 1.22 has arrived for Rust Console Edition, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch does not bring any new content to the game, but that does not mean is not important. Update 1.22 came with a lot of fixes into the game, improving its gameplay and quality. Here’s everything new with Rust Console Edition update 1.22.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Fixes:

Fixed the head hitbox for the player module.

Fixed the flashlight on the Thompson appearing on the wrong side of the weapon.

Fixed a bug causing the moon to roam around uncontrollably.

Fixed the unusual white triangles in the corners of the large wooden boxes, when a light source was shining on them.

Fixed a bug causing the Semi-automatic pistol’s recoil to go beyond the maximum value.

Fixed an exploit allowing players to fly around the map.

Fixed a bug allowing players to clip through the crane lift at the launch site.

Fixed a bug causing the rowboats to flip and the players to be dismounted if they were hit by a thrown melee weapon while riding it.

Fixed an issue allowing items to be placed within the Launch Site.

Fixed a bug with the Locker UI, skin graphics.

All in all, this update is going to increase the game’s state and quality. Many of the fixes regarded problems relating to hitboxes, graphics, items and more. The semi-auto pistol is going to feel a lot better after this update; a bug related to its recoil was also fixed.

Rust Console Edition is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Rust Console Edition website.