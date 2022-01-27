Update 1.23 has arrived for Rust Console Edition, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings a lot of fixes into the game; many bug fixes and changes were made this time, so console players are going to have a better experience after the patch is implemented. Here’s everything new with Rust Console Edition update 1.23.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Changes:

Increased the allowed building range for the Supermarket monument.

Players are now able to use gestures in more ways. Like while sitting in a chair for example.

Players are now required to hold the pick-up button. This should help stop accidental pickups from occurring.

The AI for the bear was slightly adjusted. Players could run in circles around them, without being attacked.

Rocket Launcher deploy time changed from 6 seconds to 3 seconds to match the PC version.

The radiation logo no longer disappears when entering areas with high radiation.

Crash Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to a server.

Fixed a crash that would happen when players kicked for being idle.

Bug Fixes:

Players should no longer be able to clip through the ceiling of the Gas Station monument.

Fixed a bug causing the laser sight to be invisible to other players.

Fixed corpses clipped into the terrain when spawned in shallow water.

Fixed a bug where the Spas-12 shotgun animation starts before the character pulls the charging handle when the Player equips it from the quick access menu.

Activating a gesture while an item finishes crafting into your Hotbar no longer results in the player displaying two animations at once.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to a boat when holding a jackhammer in the active inventory slot while navigating the vehicle.

Fixed the particle effects for the M39 Rifle.

Fixed an issue causing the Planters to become unavailable after the pumpkins grow over them.

Fixed a bug that would cause the player shadow to show them holding an M39 Rifle at all times even with the weapon on the inventory.

Fixed a bug causing the ADS sensitivity to not work properly when the weapon had two or more attachments in it.

Fixed a bug causing players to be able to cancel the torch extinguish animation.

Fixed a bug causing the animal bites to not deal bleeding damage.

Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when shooting a player with a bow or a nail gun that resulted in projectiles sticking to the target Player’s model, even after respawn.

Fixed a bug causing recyclers to interrupt item splitting in the player’s inventory.

Fixed a bug allowing players to use the chainsaw during the reload animation.

Fixed a bug that caused the Outpost scientists to patrol path to break upon becoming non-aggressive.

Fixed an issue that sometimes could cause the player to rubberband when falling into a Triangle Ladder Hatch.

Fixed a graphical bug causing the wall of twigs to have a different shade when compared to other items of the same material.

Fixed the movement on the roulette wheel.

Fixed a bug causing the melee weapons that get stuck on a player to disappear once that player died.

Fixed an issue causing objects to fall through and disappear on the top floor of the silo in the Airfield monument.

Fixed the shadow of the player when using Candle Hat at night.

Fixed a bug causing the arrows to sometimes not be visible from a player’s perspective.

Fixed an issue where players will lose the ability to jump when someone dies on top of their head.

Fixed a bug causing the built structures to not be upgraded properly.

Fixed bus stop generation issue so it will appear on the same height as a road.

Fixed a visual issue with monument SLODS.

Audio:

Fixed an issue causing the UI sounds to sometimes glitch out.

Fixed an audio bug causing the Bradley APC sound to cut out at certain distances.

Fixed an issue causing the Inventory sounds to not play, when cycling between the pages.

Implemented a fix so the repaired audio comes from the front point of impact instead of the center of the object.

Rust Console Edition is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.