Metal Fragments are one of the most important materials in all of Rust, and they’re used in several advanced crafting recipes that players will need to build if they want to get guns, armor, and traps. These are some of the most powerful items in Rust, so it’s understandable that players will want to stock up on large amounts of Metal Fragments. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to get a lot of Metal Fragments if you know the best farming strategies. Here’s how to get Metal Fragments in Rust.

How to Get Metal Fragments in Rust

The primary method of obtaining Metal Fragments in Rust is smelting Metal Ore in a Furnace. Metal Ore can be harvested with a pickaxe from resource nodes all over the map, and a Furnace can be crafted using 200 Stone, 100 Wood, and 50 Low Grade Fuel. Once you have a Furnace, simply place Metal Ore inside along with some Wood to use as fuel and the device will automatically begin producing Metal Fragments. This can take a lot of time and resources though, but there are other ways to get Metal Fragments while you wait for the Furnace to finish smelting the ore.

You can also obtain Metal Fragments by breaking down items in a Recycler. Recyclers can be found at many of the game’s monuments like the Supermarket and Gas Station. They have bright yellow tops, so they’re pretty hard to miss. Once you find one, simply place a metal item inside and you’ll get Metal Fragments in return. Sheet metal, metal blades, and propane tanks are just some of the items you can put in the Recycler, and the best part is that the machine doesn’t even require any fuel. The only thing you need to watch out for is other players, as people are generally drawn toward monuments so they can scrounge for loot or kill other players.

Also, you can use a Campfire to get smaller amounts of Metal Fragments. If you have any empty cans, you can place those in a Campfire and you’ll get a small amount of Metal Fragments in return. Empty tuna cans will get you 10 Metal Fragments, while empty cans of beans will get you 15 of them. This process won’t yield enough to replace your Furnace, but it’s still a nice way to convert junk into something useful.

Rust is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.