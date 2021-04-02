Update 2.12 has arrived for Samurai Shodown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The full patch notes for this update has arrived and there are a ton of fixes and character balances made. They have also resolved issues with the character named CHAM CHAM who was only added to the game vert recently.

There is also a whole section in the patch notes about the ‘Guard Crush mechanic’. The patch notes are quite large so be sure to read them carefully to see the changes you may want to see.

Samurai Shodown Update 2.12 Patch Notes

Changed / Improved Features

Regarding found issues Resolved an issue where the sign indicating which side of the stage a disarmed weapon is located at would appear at unintended times. Resolved an issue where CHAM CHAM could not land attacks normally after performing a specific movement. Resolved an issue where CHAM CHAM would seemingly warp after performing a specific movement. Resolved an issue where opponents wearing Retro 3D skins would not glow red indicating they can be Guard Crushed.

Regarding the Guard Crush mechanic Below offers an expanded view of the mechanics regarding the Guard Crush system Opponents will be Guard Crushed once their internal Guard Crush meter reaches 0%. An opponent’s internal Guard Crush meter decreases by a set amount depending on which attack they block. (An unarmed opponent’s internal Guard Crush meter will not decrease when they block attacks.) Characters will glow red when they are able to be Guard Crushed. Opponents that are glowing red and block either Far or Near Standing Heavy Slashes will result in them being Guard Crushed on account of their internal Guard Crush meter reaching 0%. Attacks besides the ones listed above are able to reduce an opponent’s internal Guard Crush Meter, but they can never bring it to 0% (and thus cannot be used to Guard Crush). Upon Guard Crushing an opponent, players have the ability to cancel out of the initial starting Heavy Slash (including any additional hits it may have),and into a Special Move, Weapon Flipping Technique, or Lightning Blade. Regarding 2.12 resolved issues Resolved an issue where players could perform and then cancel out of an additional Heavy Slash after Guard Crushing an opponent Some attacks, including projectiles, have had their Guard Crush damage parameters adjusted as they did far too much damage to an opponent’s internal Guard Crush meter. The percentages listed in the current Ver.2.12 patch notes relate to redefined Guard Crush damage values for each given note. Example: If “~(15%)” is listed in a note, then that means, “This attack lowers an opponent’s internal Guard Crush meter by 15%”. For attacks with multiple hits, the values displayed are according to “the total damage done to HAOHMARU’s internal Guard Crush meter when forced to block every hit in the corner.” Currently, the Guard Crush sound is being worked on.



Change / Improvements Made to Characters

Samurai Shodown is out now for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. To look at character balance changes, you can look at the official PDF file with the patch notes.