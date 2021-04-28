Update 2.20 has arrived for Samurai Shodown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Probably the biggest addition to this update is support for the DLC character called Hibiki Takane. There are also some other unrelated issues that have been fixed.

Aside from fixes and a new DLC character, many of the other characters have had balance changes. This is in order to make the game fairer if you use the characters that have had changes today.

Anyway, you can check out the new patch notes for the game posted down below.

Samurai Shodown Update 2.20 Patch Notes

Added DLC character HIBIKI TAKANE

Fixed other minor issues and features.

Resolved an issue where CHAM CHAM’s section in the Gallery Mode would cause the game to lock up after updating to Patch Version 2.12.

Added SFX upon Guard Crushing an opponent.

Hibiki Takane

HIBIKI TAKANE’s attack Heavenly Being Blade has unintended issues arising from other attacks and is scheduled to be resolved. Therefore, HIBIKI TAKANE’s ability to counter Rage Explosions, projectiles, Lightning Blades, Super Special Moves, crouching attacks, and attacks from behind will go away once this issue is resolved.

Setting a dummy to auto block against HIBIKI TAKANE’s Beckoning Slash attack results in recovery frames that differ

from those blocked manually in Training Mode, and so this issue is scheduled to be resolved.

If you want to know more details about this patch, you can click the PDF file to see additional details. Samurai Shodown is out now for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia platforms.