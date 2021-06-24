Scarlet Nexus: How to Beat Gunkin Perry

The moment you lay eyes on Gunkin Perry, an early boss of Scarlet Nexus, you know you are in for some trouble. This huge monster is ready to deliver some pain, and it does with ease if you come to the fight unprepared. Not only that, but there is a certain method of dealing with Gunkin Perry, and without some guidance, it’s hard to actually get right away what you need to do. This is why we are here, to provide you with everything you need for this battle.

How to beat Gunkin Perry in Scarlet Nexus

As with any other monster in the game, you need to constantly keep attacking Gunkin Perry to chip down its health pool. That said, it’s not easy nor actually efficient. The reason for this, is due to the specific mechanic that takes place in this fight. The moment you step into the battle, your allies actually give you hints at what you need to do, so let’s jump right into it.

Above your head, hanging through the ‘ceiling’, you can see some packs of metallic bars, ready to be used. By whom you ask, well by you of course. Although, you need to time them especially well to actually use them in your favor, so you need to lure Gunkin Perry to the right spot. Your goal is to use your psychokinesis and drop them right on top of the boss, when it stands right below them. This is of course not easy, but achievable.

Besides the rest of its toolkit, Gunkin Perry occasionally charges and lunges at you, from any range it is at. However, after that leap of faith, it remains stunned for a couple of seconds. That is exactly when you need to press the respective button (ex. L2 for PlayStation users) and throw those bars on top of its head. Not only it will cause damage, but it will also stagger the beast so you can unleash some heavy combos at it. You need to repeat this process a few good times, so to completely reach its HP to 0.

It may take some tries before you manage to pull out everything successfully, so make sure to have some healing items on you and to not waste any of the metallic bars without hitting Gunkin Perry. Defeat the giant Other and get ready for some new dangers ahead.

Scarlet Nexus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.