Scarlet Nexus: How to Exchange Materials for New Items

Right off the bat you will notice that you will find tons of materials in Scarlet Nexus, without a clue of where and how to actually use them. Of course someone would guess that you can take advantage of them for crafting items and such, but is it really that the case? Or are they used for something else entirely? Below we are answering exactly that, and we delve into some more details as well.

How to use materials in Scarlet Nexus

Almost, if not all enemies in the new action-RPG, drop some kind of items after defeated. They dropped items vary from enemy to enemy, and most of them drop either consumables, or a certain material. It is easy to see what exactly their loot is, after going to your character menu, scroll to the Library tab and from there choose the Enemies section. Every Other you have defeated in the past is listed here, alongside whatever item they drop after being knocked out.

Keeping that on the side, you will have realized by now then you have a great amount of random materials in your inventory. All of these materials are needed for two reasons. Either complete side quests, or exchange them in the Shop. To not actually confuse you with this, the Exchange feature in Scarlet Nexus mostly acts as a craft system. The title may be a little misleading, but in general you need a certain type and amount of materials, to trade-in for getting new items or upgrade already existing ones. Much like if you have crafted them.

The Item Exchange feature doesn’t unlock very early on, so you will need to progress through the story a little before you are able to actually exchange materials. Expect the usual, like consumables, new weapons, plug-ins and the likes, to the more unique goodies like cosmetics and costumes. All of them have their required materials listed, so just gather what each item needs, highlight the desired item and confirm the trade. The materials will be removed from your inventory, while you get that brand new item, easy as that. As a reminder given above, feel free to check the Library for what enemy or area has the items you will need for the trade.

