Scarlet Nexus: How to Increase Plug-In Slots

For those that are still not aware, plug-in slots in Scarlet Nexus are extremely important, for a good reason. They pretty much act as your equipment slots in the game and they won’t be anything to to brag about early on, but after a while, they are a significant boost to your overall power. Especially when you are able to equip the full amount of them, which is a total of three. Additionally, you can increase your teammates’ plug-in slots as well, in a kind of a different way than your protagonist. They can of course equip the same kind of plug-ins like your main character, so in the end they will benefit too by a great margin, if you have given them some good ones. Let’s take a look below at how you can actually increase yours and their plug-in slots.

How to increase plug-in slots in Scarlet Nexus

Increasing your protagonist’s plug-in slots, is quite straight-forward. Through your Brain Map, which houses almost every additional skill you will learn in the game, there are exactly two nodes you can get, that each increases your plug-in slots by one. Having both of them, will of course enable you the maximum amount of slots you can have, up to three. Both of the nodes you need can be learned through the Support branching tree in your Brain Map, and they are named as “Additional Plug-in Equip Slot” 1 and 2 respectively.

As this covers your main protagonist, we are left with your party members. In order to increase their slots, it’s a little harder although equally simple. You need to gift to each of them, a Plug-in Parallelization Program item. These are either found as you explore the Brain Punk world of Scarlet Nexus, or by crafting them through the in-game Shop.

Whatever the way you obtain them be, you need to visit your Hideout and speak to the character you want to increase their plug-in slots. Select the option Gift, and choose that item from your inventory. After you do, the slots of that person will have increased by one. Since you will have a lot of additional teammates with two extra slots each, expect a lot of these items to be needed in order to max out all of them. Thankfully,. the way to obtain them is not that hard so just keep searching everywhere to find some and craft them when possible.

Scarlet Nexus is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25th. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.