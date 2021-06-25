Update 1.02 has arrived for Scarlet Nexus, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Scarlet Nexus should now be out now in all territories and there is a day-one patch that you have to download. The patches that should be available now include update 1.01 and 1.02. It does not appear as if the updates add anything too exciting, although you may want to download them before you start playing the game.

The only patch notes that have been released so far are from the PS4’s update history. If you are playing the PS5 version of the game, the latest patch number is 01.002.000. Anyway, you can read the patch notes below.

Scarlet Nexus Update 1.01 Patch Notes

Added the function to receive additional contents.

Added the save data migration function from PlayStation®4 version to PlayStation®5 version.

Added setting items to the option screen.

Added a request event for “Musby’s”.

Fixed bugs and made various improvements.

Scarlet Nexus Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fixed bugs and made various improvements.

Scarlet Nexus should be out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. You can also read our review of the game by clicking here. It’s decent if you get a chance to play it this week.