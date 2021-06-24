Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Vase Paws – Surprise Test

Much like other early game side quests in Scarlet Nexus, the Surprise Test one has you running around, looking for some Vase Paws, enemies that were encountered in the first areas you explored in this new Brain Punk world. Literally being some hellish flower vases with feet and heels (go figure) they can easily be located in meres minutes. What’s rather tricky though, is that you need to kill two of them, while in mid-air. The hard part of this pre-requisite is not the actual execution, but the fact that you may have missed this small description while reading the quest’s summary.

Where to find Vase Paws for the Surprise Test side quest in Scarlet Nexus

First things first, you need to travel back to Kikuchiba. More specifically, you need to choose the Mid-Level Shopping District sub area, as you pick your fast travel destination. So click the corresponding button and teleport to that location right away.

Afterwards, just follow the main path that is in front of you, until you reach an open area with two Fuel Pool minding their own business. You can either dispatch them quickly or completely ignore them as they are not your main target. Farming materials is always nice though, so just go the extra mile and destroy those two Others if you feel like it.

A few meters away, you will be able to see your targets. There will be two Vase Paws standing there, ready for you to defeat. All that’s left, is to make sure you deal the last hit while you are in mid-air. If you happen to be rather overleveled for this and Vase Paws die way faster that you’d expect, without time to deal that last attack while in mid-air, feel free to increase the difficulty setting to Hard just for this encounter alone. They will have more HP, so you will be able to have plenty of time to take them out as expected, in order to complete the quest. Vase Paws can also be found elsewhere, but this is without question the fastest way to finish this side quest.

Scarlet Nexus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more related content about the game, check out the rest of our guides right here.