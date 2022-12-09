Scars Above is an open-world third-person shooter game set on a foreign planet where our protagonist has to uncover lots of mysteries and puzzles while fighting against hostile creatures that try to take down the player. The game features stunning graphics with an enticing story and environment.

Scars Above: Platforms, Release Date, and more

Any fans of the Tom Raider series will feel at home when watching its latest trailer. The game captures the excitement and captivating cinematics that past Tomb Raider titles managed to bring in recent years. The game presents itself as a blend of puzzle solving, griping combat and crafting, so fans of adventure titles will feel at home with this game.

Platforms

According to the latest trailer, Scars Above will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. So far, there is no information about the title coming to the Xbox One, but if the game will come to PS4, there is a chance it will also come to Microsoft’s last-gen console.

Release Date

Scars Above will release on February 28, 2023. Gamers will not have to wait too long until they experience all the fun and mystery that Scars Above will bring to the table. Many gamers are used to waiting for long periods before playing a triple-A game like this, but Mad Head Games, Scars Above developers, will manage to bring this title sooner than expected.

Gameplay

Regarding gameplay, Scars Above is an open-world third-person shooter that brings many elements that seasoned gamers tend to expect in 2022. Throughout the trailer, gamers can see the game’s protagonist fighting against alien creatures using a wide array of weapons.

Players will fight against enemy creatures using weapons and interacting with the environment. In some instances, players can see the protagonist interacting with the game’s environment making enemies fall and perish. Besides these discoveries, the game also features weapon crafting and puzzle solving, so players will do more than explore and shoot in Scars Above.

The game’s description on Steam states that gamers will play as Dr. Kate Ward, a member of a unit sent to investigate an alien structure that has entered the earth’s orbit. The game’s description states Kate is a scientist, not a soldier, so players will have to use their creativity to face all the enemies and puzzles they encounter.

Scars Above will be available on February 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022