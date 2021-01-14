Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Shop Guide – What Does Each Item Do?

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game released back in 2010 alongside the movie, with it finally now getting a re-release more than a decade later at the request of many fans. The game itself is exactly the same as it was back then, except for the added in DLC now. Even for those that played before, the shop system in the game requires a lot of trial and error to see what exactly each item does for you, so we have compiled a list just for you to make it a bit easier.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Shop Guide

For this guide, we are going to list off each shop and give a list of what they sell and what these items will do stat wise. One of the most frustrating things in the game is that you cannot outright see what each item does for you until you purchase it, so this will save you from wasting money on the wrong items. The first shop we discuss is the most unique, as it holds the most expensive item in the game that you have to purchase to then unlock the rest of them. For the food items, some can be taken to go as a snack, so we will mention that as well.

Scott’s Late Fees – $504.25 (Must purchase to unlock the rest)

The Mystical Head – $4.95 (1Up)

Seven Shaolin Masters – $4.95 (100 XP, 10 STR, 10 DEF, 10 WP, 10 SPD)

Aliens vs. T-Rex – $4.95 (20 STR)

Alone and Disturbed – $4.95 (1500 XP)

I Love Your Boyfriend – $4.95 (320 XP, 15 DEF, 15 WP)

Delicious Cup

Tea – $1.40 (10 HP, 1 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Coffee – $1.60 (15 HP, 10 Guts, 1 XP, Hyper, Can Be To-Go)

Espresso – $1.60 (25 HP, 20 XP, Hyper, Can Be To-Go)

Hot Chocolate – $2.50 (40 HP, 20 Guts, 10 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Iced Latte – $3.75 (56 HP, 16 Guts, 2 XP, 1 DEF, Can Be To-Go)

Dee’s Tex Mex

Nachos – $7.75 (80 HP, 80 Guts, 10 XP, 1 STR)

Tacos – $9.85 (100 HP, 100 Guts, 5 XP, 3 SPD)

Burrito Grande – $11.25 (120 HP, 105 Guts, 20 XP, 3 DEF)

Quesadilla – $13.50 (135 HP 135 Guts, 25 XP, 4 STR)

Fajitas – $17.95 (180 HP, 180 Guts, 30 XP, 5 WP)

Mini-Marts

Chewing Gum – $0.95 (30 HP, 5 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Chocolate Bar – $1.25 (25 HP, 5 Guts, Can Be To-Go)

Cola – $1.80 (55 HP, 5 Guts, 5 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Grape Juice – $2.25 (55 HP, 10 Guts, 5 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Energy Drink – $2.95 (64 HP, 16 Guts, Hyper, Can Be To-Go)

Sushi Bar

Miso Soup – $2.50 (15 HP, 10 Guts, 15 XP, 1 DEF)

Avocado Hasamaki – $2.50 (5 HP, 20 Guts, 15 XP, 1 SPD)

Salmon Nigiri – $3.85 (35 HP, 20 XP, 1 STR)

Ikura Don – $4.60 (50 HP, 25 XP, 2 DEF)

Rainbow Maki – $8.75 (60 HP, 30 Guts, 39 XP, 1 STR, 1 DEF, 1 WP, 1 SPD)

Shock Wave Record

The Clash At Demonhead – $14.95 (64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 WP)

Smashing Turnips – $16.95 (64 Guts, 64 ZP, 8 STR)

Crash And The Boys – $14.95 (64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 SPD)

Winifred Hailey – $15.95 (64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 DEF)

Kupek – $14.95 (40 Guts, 40 XP, 2 STR, 2 DEF, 2 WP, 2 SPD)

Flatiron Books

Lost at Sea – $11.95 (350 XP)

Vegan Cookbook – $22.95 (230 XP, 10 DEF)

Get Rich Now! – $19.95 (230 XP, 10 SPD)

How to Study Hard – $20.95 (230 XP, 10 WP)

101 Push-Ups – $24.95 (230 XP, 10 STR)

Wallace’s Mystery Shop

Tlaloc’s Feast – $49.95 (1Up)

Ambrosia – $59.95 (200 HeaP, 200 Guts, 1200 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Bionic Arm – $129.95 (50 STR)

Never-ending Fantasy – $119.95 (30 Guts, 30 DEF, 30 WP)

Speedy the Porcupine – $109.95 (50 SPD)

Fancy Chip Wagon

French Fries – $1.80 (35 HP, 15 XP)

Poutine – $3.50 (40 HP, 5 Guts, 25 XP, 1 DEF)

European Hot Dog – $3.80 (45 HP, 5 Guts, 30 XP, 1 WP)

Buffalo Burger – $5.80 (55 HP, 20 Guts, 55 XP, 1 STR)

Croque-Monsieur – $6.50 (55 HP, 20 Guts, 55 XP, 2 SPD)

Leo’s Place

Carbonated Water – $0.60 (25 HP, Can Be To-Go)

Classic Potato Chips – $0.95 (30 HP, Can Be To-Go)

Wristband – $6.95 (2 DEF, 3 WP)

Hipster Cap – $15.95 (6 DEF, 7 WP)

Concert T-Shirt – $19.95 (8 DEF, 8 WP)

The Frying Tengu

Ramen – $5.95 (40 HP, 40 Guts, 32 XP, 2 SPD)

Udon – $5.95 (40 HP, 40 Guts, 32 XP, 2 WP)

Tempura Vegetables – $5.95 (40 HP, 40 Guts, 32 XP, 2 DEF)

Tempura Shrimps – $5.95 (40 HP, 40 Guts, 32 XP, 2 STR)

Kushiyaki Moriawase – $14.95 (100 HP, 100 Guts, 64 XP, 3 STR, 3 DEF)

Scott’s Dad BBQ

Iced Tea – $0.95 (30 HP, 5 Guts, Can Be To-Go)

Tropical Punch – $2.25 (45 HP, 15 Guts, 10 XP, Can Be To-Go)

Kebab – $4.95 (50 HP, 10 XP, 2 STR)

Hamburger – $4.95 (55 HP, 10 XP, 1 STR, 1 DEF)

Filet Mignon – $18.95 (200 HP, 200 Guts, 15 XP, 2 STR, 3 WP)

Mobile’s Secret Shop

Herbal Tea – $1.60 (20 HP, 1 XP, 1 WP, Can Be To-Go)

Wild Blueberries – $2.95 (40 HP, 90 Guts, 1 DEF, Can Be To-Go)

Ginko Biloba – $9.95 (90 HP, 90 Guts, 2 DEF, 2 WP, Can Be To-Go)

Sauteed Shiitake – $9.95 (30 HP, 20 Guts, 4 DEF, 4 WP)

Special Training – $57.50 (Get Tech Attack 2)

Techno Shock