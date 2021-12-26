Update 1.2.2 has arrived for SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added in this update. This update is small, but that does not mean is not meaningful. The patch manages to make several optimizations and small additions to the game, so veteran players are going to notice a difference next time they are in a match. Here’s everything new with SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update 1.2.2.

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer Update 1.2.2 Patch Notes

Added the Chinese language

Added the French language

Added “Particles” and “Decals” settings in-game for optimization

Workshop and server scripts downloads compiled script files only with .gsc or .gscc. Now you can use the main folder for files in the workshop.

Added new functions for the workshop in scripts (Drawing, Items)

Removed server prediction (will be in new versions)

Added optimization for playing by SCPs

Added game optimization

Fixed doubled advanced description

Fixed voice chat

Fixed collision on Class D spawn

Fixed archive keycard not matching

Fixed the aspect ratio for description.

Fixed memory leak in-game

Removed 256 tick rate. Tickrate can be only 2,4,8,16,32,64,128

Now the workshop has full control over file changes and replaces or removes if necessary

Improved workshop

Updated compiler

Removed sprint to SCP-106

Added “fixedtimesteps”, “deltalimit”, “itemsraycastcollision”, “fixedtimesteps” commands to game.ini server config. fixedtimesteps recommend to 1.

Foreign players are going to appreciate this update a lot. The Chinese and French languages were added, so now more players will be able to play their favorite game in their native language. Besides these language additions, the developers made some optimizations regarding the game’s performance and visual effects.

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update go to the official SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer Steam page.