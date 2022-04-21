Sea of Thieves: How to Start The Shrouded Deep Adventure

There is a brand new event in Sea of Thieves called The Shrouded Deep. This event will take your pirate crew on another epic adventure where you will sail to islands, fire off flares, and kill Megalodons. But how do you start this new Shrouded Deep adventure? Here is everything you need to know to start The Shrouded Deep in Sea of Thieves.

How to Start The Shrouded Deep in Sea of Thieves

Starting The Shrouded Deep is similar to how you would start any other quest in Sea of Thieves: first, you need to talk to Larinna. She can be found at every Outpost right outside the Tavern. Once you talk with Larinna, she will task you with hunting down The Killer Whale. Larinna is the person you need to talk to in order to get The Shrouded Deep quest going.

After talking with Larinna, you need to sail to The Killer Whale. The ship will always be located at M12 on your map. Once you sail to that part of the map, you will see Merrick’s ship called The Killer Whale anchored on a rock.

Climb aboard The Killer Whale and talk to Belle. She will give you The Shrouded Deep quest requirements. And that is how to start The Shrouded Deep in Sea of Thieves. Continue reading if you want to know how to complete The Shrouded Deep.

How to Complete The Shrouded Deep in Sea of Thieves

Now that you have talked to Belle on The Killer Whale, she will inform you that you need to travel to four different islands, kill four different Megalodons, and take their souls using quest-specific effigies. All four outings will require you to come back to The Killer Whale each time to put the effigy on the table and get the next Megalodon location.

All four outings are exactly the same, but take place on different islands. Once you sail to the marked island, you need to find the quest-specific cannon and fire off the quest-specific flare to summon the Megalodon. Kill the Megalodon, collect its soul, return to Belle, and do this three more times.

After all of the soul-infused effigies are placed on The Killer Whale, you will need five pirates to play Summoning the Megalodon. A beacon of light will alert nearby online pirates to join you in starting The Shrouded Deep final battle. Once you’ve played Summoning the Megalodon with five pirates, one of the most epic sea battles of all time will commence. The Shrouded Ghost will appear and you will need to take it down with the help of your pirate friends.

That is everything there is to know about The Shrouded Deep in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.