Update 2.2.0.2 has arrived for Sea of Thieves and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Another new patch for Sea of Thieves has now arrived for all versions of the game on July 7th, 2021. While the game’s update isn’t as content rich as previous patches, people will be happy to know a lot of bugs have now been fixed.

The download sizes vary depending on which version you play the game on. You can read the file sizes posted down below.

Xbox Series X: 3.23 GB

Xbox Series S: 2.07 GB

Xbox One X: 3.23 GB

Xbox One: 2.07 GB

Windows 10: 2.66 GB

Steam: 1.88 GB

As for the full patch notes, they have been posted down below for your convenience.

Sea of Thieves Update 2.2.0.2 Patch Notes

Fixed Issues

As a result of feedback from the community, this release predominantly targets a number of improvements across the new Tall Tales to improve the player experience.

General

Equipping the Merchant Alliance Cannons will now attach the correct ship cannon appearance.

Tall Tales

‘A Pirate’s Life’ – Players can no longer reach areas that allow them to get out of the world and into unintended areas of the map.

– Players can no longer reach areas that allow them to get out of the world and into unintended areas of the map. ‘A Pirate’s Life’ – When joining a crew in progress, the Wraith Statue at the start of the island experience will now guide players to the correct location.

– When joining a crew in progress, the Wraith Statue at the start of the island experience will now guide players to the correct location. ‘A Pirate’s Life’ – When a crewmate is holding the Cursed Captain, other members of the crew will now see the skull animate when talking.

– When a crewmate is holding the Cursed Captain, other members of the crew will now see the skull animate when talking. ‘A Pirate’s Life’ – Retrieving the Brig Key while holding an object should no longer cause the key to become lost.

– Retrieving the Brig Key while holding an object should no longer cause the key to become lost. ‘A Pirate’s Life’ – After retrieving the Brig Key, players should be able to walk freely around the brig.

– After retrieving the Brig Key, players should be able to walk freely around the brig. ‘A Pirate’s Life’ – Rejoining a game session at the Ferry of the Damned will now allow access to the lower deck.

– Rejoining a game session at the Ferry of the Damned will now allow access to the lower deck. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – Pulleys located in the environments will now display a prompt when they are unable to be used.

– Pulleys located in the environments will now display a prompt when they are unable to be used. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – When an Ocean Crawler emerges from the ground, it will now display appropriate visual effects.

– When an Ocean Crawler emerges from the ground, it will now display appropriate visual effects. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – Crews reaching the salvaging room should no longer find the correct statue sequence fails to raise the water level, leaving them unable to proceed.

– Crews reaching the salvaging room should no longer find the correct statue sequence fails to raise the water level, leaving them unable to proceed. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – On entering the Trophy Room, interacting with the pulleys prior to defeating the Ocean Crawlers will no longer prevent players from escaping the room.

– On entering the Trophy Room, interacting with the pulleys prior to defeating the Ocean Crawlers will no longer prevent players from escaping the room. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – When the Silver Blade battle resets after a failed attempt to complete it, restarting the encounter will now allow players to correctly board the ship.

– When the Silver Blade battle resets after a failed attempt to complete it, restarting the encounter will now allow players to correctly board the ship. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – Crews can now successfully retrieve the Chest of Everlasting Sorrows if it’s discovered after the Silver Blade Battle.

– Crews can now successfully retrieve the Chest of Everlasting Sorrows if it’s discovered after the Silver Blade Battle. ‘The Sunken Pearl’ – If the Chest of Everlasting Sorrows is discovered after the Silver Blade Battle, the side door should now open when the antechamber is reached.

– If the Chest of Everlasting Sorrows is discovered after the Silver Blade Battle, the side door should now open when the antechamber is reached. ‘Captains of the Damned’ – The hand-in location for the Villagers’ Valuables has been made clearer for players.

– The hand-in location for the Villagers’ Valuables has been made clearer for players. ‘Dark Brethren’ – Pulleys located in the environments will now display a prompt when they are unable to be used.

– Pulleys located in the environments will now display a prompt when they are unable to be used. ‘Lords of the Sea’ – Ghostly Resource Crates retrieved during the encounter can no longer be cashed in for gold, reputation or Seasonal Renown.

– Ghostly Resource Crates retrieved during the encounter can no longer be cashed in for gold, reputation or Seasonal Renown. ‘Lords of the Sea’ – Once the Black Pearl is able to be boarded, migrating to a new server will now bring the Black Pearl to the new location, enabling crews to complete the Tale.

Sirens

Sirens are now able to consistently attack with melee strikes when a player is moving backwards.

Pirate Emporium

Equipping the Eternal Freedom Cannons on the Brigantine will now allow players to fire themselves out at the correct angle on all ship cannons.

Performance and Stability

Crews should no longer experience scenarios where they are unable to board their ship and fall through into the sea instead.

Improved client stability when travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned.

Improved server stability, reducing scenarios where crews are removed from a game session.

Known Issues

Tunnels of the Damned – Rejoining a Session

While travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned, rejoining the game after a lost connection may result in visual issues and failed migration to the new area, returning players to their starting location.

New Tall Tale Commendations – Tale Visibility

Players are able to browse Commendations for ‘The Sunken Pearl’ and ‘Dark Brethren’ Tall Tales before they have completed the preceding Tale. To prevent the experience from being spoiled, avoid reading ahead!

Plunder Pass Reward Unlocking Issue

Players who have purchased the Season Three Plunder Pass may find that rewards are not immediately unlocked when the appropriate level of Seasonal progression is reached. Logging out and back in should resolve this and cause the unlocked item to appear in the relevant chest.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While improvements continue to be delivered during our content updates, this remains a key priority for the team.

For more info about this patch, you can visit the game’s official website. Sea of Thieves is out now for the PC and Xbox family of systems.