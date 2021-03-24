Update 2.90 has arrived for Serious Sam 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This mega patch is releasing over 15 years after the game launched in 2005!

If you abandoned playing Serious Sam 2 years ago, now is a good time to jump back in. Some of the new features added today include 12 fresh multiplayer maps, dual wielding, enemy multipliers and much more.

Visuals upgrades have also been implemented to make the game look more modern for today’s standards. There is also a few bug fixes to make your gameplay experience smoother than ever before. You can read the full patch notes below.

Serious Sam 2 Update 2.90 Patch Notes

What’s new:

Sam can now wield a brand new weapon called the BeamGun (aka The Ghost Buster from the original Serious Sam design document)

Enemy multiplier option is now available in singleplayer and co-op. Go, create your own Legion System in Serious Sam 2.

Duke it out on 12 previously unreleased multiplayer maps, coming to you straight from the dusty basement at Croteam HQ. Those include Yodeller, Stadium, Hole, Desert Temple, and more.

A brand new Flame-Thrower weapon is now available to all you modders out there, and so is the napalm item, so you can feed it.

Sam finally learned to dual wield all of his toys. That’s pretty cool if I do say so myself.

You know what else is cool? The ability to sprint. Well, Sam can do that now, too.

He can also Rocket Jump, just like in the classics.

Get lost no more with the brand new Enemy, NPC, and Objective radar.

Stability and performance fixes:

Fixed the notorious profile corruption issue. It’s been five million years, but we got there.

Gameplay changes and fixes:

The RollerBall in “The Road to Ursul” level will no longer self destroy!

Uzis firing speed has been doubled and the damage per bullet reduced from 10 to 9. Such balance!

Fixed statistics menu not showing correctly when skipping movies.

Colt Reloading has been added.

Visual changes:

Hud, menu, and mic textures have been upscaled by 2x!

All fonts are now available in shiny high definition, thanks to the House Of Sam.

Improved animations for the Chainsaw, Rocket, and Grenade launchers.

Screen and Bullets animation fix for Minigun.

Menu fonts no longer force proportional shadow direction and shadow distance in the menu parameters.

Fixed mapping for the Uzi weapon mesh.

Fixed mapping for the Minigun weapon mesh.

General changes:

Crosshair selection has been added, and it comes with different color and size options!

New menu image and menu music have been added!

Added a new “Special Thanks” section to the Extras menu.

MODDING – Added the ability to specify mouse cursors.

MODDING – Added saved cvars to show/hide the cheats info, and paused message.

MODDING – Added debug menu available in the editor to control debug variables. Invoked with the ‘.’ key.

MODDING – Added “sam_bSkipMovies” saved cvar to skip the level intro and outro movies. Applies during gameplay and also stops the menu “attract” movies from playing.

MODDING – Added visible version of Entity ID to the Serious Editor 2 entity properties panel.

MODDING – Added ability to specify mouse cursors (In the Serious Editor).

Serious Sam 2 is out now for the PC. If you want to know more about today’s patch, visit the Steam page.