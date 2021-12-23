Update 0.84 has arrived for Settlement Survival, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings something for everyone; bug fixes, new content, tweaks, and more. Settlement Survival’s developers added some Christmas content to the game, now players are going to experience the game with the holiday’s spirit. Here’s everything new with Settlement Survival update 0.84.

Settlement Survival Update 0.84 Patch Notes

Christmas content

Wonder Structure – Giant Christmas Tree added in-game. Can send gifts to all kids in town every 5 years. (Can only be built during Christmas Event and remained on the map after the event.).

Blueprint Structure – Snowman added. Can be built on roads and slightly increase the health of citizens in the scope. (Can only be built during Christmas Event and remained on the map after the event.).

Decorative Structure – Christmas Tree added.

During Christmas Event, Christmas Trees will be spawned in wild in normal mode and sandbox mode.

Building Upgrade: Christmas Tree added. (Only effective for Houses built during events).

Decoration on houses added for Christmas atmosphere.

Recipe – Christmas Hat added in Tailor Shop, made from Wool or Alpaca Wool and Linen or Cotton Cloth. The appearance of Citizens would change after wearing Christmas Hat. (Item can only be crafted during the event, but would stay in inventory even after the event.).

Christmas BGM during winter added. (Will be removed after the event.).

Snow effect added on Main Menu. (Will be removed after the event.).

Performance optimization of Disaster feature and effects added

Harvest: When triggered, the field crops will be larger and more productive this year.

Sandstorm: When triggered, a sandstorm would spawn on the map and keep destroying trees, buildings, and people along the way. Trees will reduce the scale of sandstorms.

Animal Plague: When triggered, a plague would break out in a pasture, and lead to the death of animals inside. Remember to separate your livestock in advance to protect them.

Earthquake: When triggered, it has a chance to create mountains on the map, scare away wild animals on the map, and destroy old houses.

Floods: When triggered, the water in the river will devour the town, destroying most of the plants.

Removed Acid Rain and Severe Cold. (In old saves, Acid Rain will become Animal Plague, Severe Cold will become Sandstorm.).

Feature Adjustments

Added three new languages support – Italian, Polish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Added 10 random events. (New save required.).

Added Active Event – UFO. (Click the UFO to trigger this event when it is passing through your town.).

Added Function – Hide Trees. Press H to hide the trees when they are blocking your view.

Added Shortcut key for the in-game window by the Title.

Added Function – Fuel can be banned now in Resource Management.

Added display effect of the Upgrade: Campfire for the tent.

Added Upgrade: Puppy for houses. (Same effect as Upgrade: Cat.).

Optimized Effect of random events.

Changed Upgrade: Furniture for Nursing Home into Upgrade: Deluxe Furniture.

Optimized the display of mod creators’ names in-game.

Optimized the AI performance of citizens’ messing around.

Optimized the translation of Russian.

Optimized the top bar UI display in high res.

Optimized the scrolling speed of the names of the structure.

Optimized the item icon of the sapling.

Optimized the layout of the Help log, and now can scroll to check the full log.

BUG Fixes

Fixed the issue that the number of items changed into 1111 after deleting the 0 in purchasing number.

Fixed the issue that disasters won’t be triggered even they are shown in the event indicator bar.

Fixed the issue that traveling merchant will pull his cart sideways.

Fixed the issue that text is longer than the display area in some languages.

Fixed the issue that the text in building info of pasture is missing.

Fixed the issue that the entrance of Nursing Home is wrong again.

Fixed the issue that the text of some events in Russian is missing.

Fixed the issue that some text prompts are missing.

Fixed the issue that the gate of Large Trading Post will flash.

Fixed the issue that the Boiler Room will increase citizens’ health.

MOD updates

There are several new disasters that the MOD needs to synchronize with the configuration in the disaster(new disasters cannot be triggered if it is not synchronized).

Added random events, MOD needs to synchronize configurations in HardMode.xml (new events cannot be triggered if they are not synchronized).

The MOD needs to synchronize the configuration of Items.xml, Remould.xml, and building.xml.

Fuel disablement is added, MOD needs to synchronize configuration in Items.xml(can’t disable fuel if not).

Added Italian, Polish, Portuguese-Brazilian languages, updated Help log text, MOD needs to synchronize commonset.xml configuration (if not synchronized, no language options and new help text).

All in all, this update is going to increase the quality of the game by a lot. The performance improvements and bug fixes will make a lot of players happy. Is great to see Settlement Survival join the holiday spirit with the new content, these small content additions give a different feel to any game. Making players come back to older titles.

Settlement Survival is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Settlement Survival Steam page.