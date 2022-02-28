Shadow Warrior 3 has a fun array of weapons to choose from and each packs a wallop, but the Shuriken Spitter does a more subtle job than the others. Its projectiles can shred opponents effectively and it has a decent ammo pool but is often not as immediately impactful as some of the other weapons. It has an extremely worthwhile place in your arsenal if you use it carefully, and can take down heavy enemies as well as small ones with killer efficiency. Read on for our guide on the Best Ways to Use the Shuriken Spitter in Shadow Warrior 3!

Best Ways to Use the Shuriken Spitter in Shadow Warrior 3

The Shuriken Spitter is best used when you fire a couple of projectiles into enemies, particularly larger ones in close range, and then switch to other weapons and lay into them, as the projectiles do damage over time. This is an important demonstration of the weapon’s Sustained Damage (slow damage built over time), as opposed to the other weapons which are Burst Damage (immediate damage after impact). You’ll find it to be highly effective, even before upgrades, to keep this weapon in your rotation to take down hordes more efficiently. Upgrades for this weapon include ammo capacity, the ability for the projectiles to move to other targets after killing, and a charged shot that fires 3 at once.

This weapon also functions differently from your other guns as it doesn’t require reloading, but at a low rate of fire and the projectiles are rather slow. If you play on Easy Mode you’ll be entertained by how it makes short work of entire hordes of smaller Shogai and Kugutsu, but in general, it’s more efficient as a support weapon.

This concludes our guide on the Best Ways to Use the Shuriken Spitter in Shadow Warrior 3! There are plenty of other guides to check out for the game, which releases March 1st on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022