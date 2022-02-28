How Long to Beat Shadow Warrior 3: How Long Is the Game?

Shadow Warrior 3 is Flying Wild Hog’s latest entry in their FPS reimagining of the 1997 3D Realms shooter. It’s a high-energy arena shooter this time around, the likes of recent Doom titles, and there’s a wide variety of enemies to fight and areas to traverse in your quest to slay the Dragon. Players can expect a wild ride, and plenty of one-liners and over-the-top gore aplenty. But if you’re looking to sink your teeth into this shooter, especially if you’re trying it out for free Day One on PlayStation Now, you’ll be wondering how much time to set aside for this game. Read on to find out How Long Shadow Warrior 3 Is!

How Long is Shadow Warrior 3?

If you play on Medium or Hard difficulty, you can expect to complete the game within 8-10 hours. It’s rather short but packed with action and a wide variety of enemies. If you’re playing through on Easy, you can expect this playtime to be far shorter, although it can be a more reserved experience for those newer to FPS games, and serves as good practice. Easy Mode can work well for additional playthroughs to find all the upgrade points you may have missed.

To completely 100% the game you can reasonably expect to spend about 20 hours, or the length of a pretty fun weekend. The cutscenes also count for only a very small portion of this playtime, so it’s not padded for length, which is reassuring.

Shadow Warrior 3 arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 1st, and will be available on PlayStation Now for subscribers on Day One as well.