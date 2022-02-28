Shadow Warrior 3 is Flying Wild Hog’s latest outing and a visual treat to behold with plenty of gory arenas to test your FPS mettle. But sometimes, especially in harder difficulties, your weapons might not be doing enough for you anymore. Whether it’s a problem of reloading slowing you down, ammo capacity is too low, or you want to add special effects to your attacks, there are plenty of upgrade options for weapons as well as your character. To upgrade these you’ll need Upgrade Points, which can be obtained in a couple of different ways. Read on for our guide on How to get Upgrade Points in Shadow Warrior 3!

How to Get Upgrade Points in Shadow Warrior 3

Upgrade Points appear in the game as glowing orbs, White for weapons, Purple for the character, and these can be attained by finding them scattered in non-combat areas before or after arenas, or by completing challenges. Every weapon or character upgrade tree is rather simple, having three tiers, the first costing 1 point, the second costing 2, and the third costing 4. You’ll naturally need lots of points if you want to fully upgrade your weapons and character, and you can most easily get your start by completing challenges as listed in your inventory menu. Many of them are simple, while others are time-consuming, like healing 5000 HP, which you can technically do by just farming HP spawn points and taking damage from an isolated enemy.

The Upgrade Points you can find in the game world can be challenging to find, and it’s unlikely to find them all in one playthrough unless you’re paying extra attention to your surroundings. This is the only true relay value the game has, but it’s also quite thrilling seeing how powerful your character can become, and each subsequent playthrough retains upgrades you get, all the way to tier 3 for everything.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Upgrade Points in Shadow Warrior 3! Be sure to check out our other guides and be ready for the game when it launches on March 1st on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One!

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022