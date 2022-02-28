If you’re getting into the action of Shadow Warrior 3 when it drops tomorrow, you’re likely wanting to get as much out of the chaotic shooter as possible. Developer Flying Wild Hog made this latest outing to be a frantic arena shooter which, while it has some issues in the areas between combat, can be an exciting ride for FPS fanatics. This poses the classic question every player finds themselves asking when presented with the question of difficulty. Should you play on Easy to enjoy the story, or go for a harder difficulty to test your skills and make the ending that much more satisfying to reach? Read more for our guide on What Difficulty You Should Play Shadow Warrior 3!

What Difficulty is Best in Shadow Warrior 3?

While these sorts of recommendations should always be taken at the very least with a grain of salt, you’ll find the most rewarding experience by playing Shadow Warrior 3 on Hard Mode. While the story can be fun and quirky at times, it’s a relatively short game, and most segments will be relatively easy for most players, especially as you upgrade your weapons.

In Hard Mode, you still retain Last Stand when brought down to 1HP but you genuinely will feel as though you have to change up your tactics based on the enemies you face. This is especially true because you take more damage in higher-difficulty settings, either from enemies or when you fall out of bounds in arenas. Also, you should keep in mind that the traversal and platforming sections are the same experiences regardless of difficulty.

Playing on Hard Mode will motivate you to keep rotating your weapons to maximize damage output, keep up your momentum on the battlefield, and be mindful of health, finisher, and ammo drops across any arenas. Enemies will be more punishing to face, but once you fully upgrade weapons to suit your playstyle, you’ll be thrilled by how much you can dominate the battlefield. Also, if you choose this mode, be sure to consider upgrades for the Katana, Sidekicks, and Basilisk to lock your most dangerous foes in their spots.

This concludes our guide on What Difficulty You Should Play Shadow Warrior 3! Be sure to check out our review, as well as our guides for the game, and equip yourself to conquer the world-eating Dragon! Shadow Warrior 3 releases March 1st on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022