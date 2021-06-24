Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Unlock Mounts in the Maw in Chains of Domination

In Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, you’ll be able to use your mounts within the Maw, making the hellish zone much easier to navigate. To unlock mounts in the Maw you’ll have to clear a bit of the new Chains of Domination campaign in Shadowlands, but it won’t take long. Here’s the best part: you don’t need to farm Renown, nor do you need to complete the previous Covenant campaign from 9.0, to get started.

Unlock mounts in the Maw by completing the Shadowlands quests “Who is the Maw Walker?”

In chapter 2 of the new Shadowlands Patch 9.1 Chains of Domination campaign, “Maw Walkers,” you’ll unlock the use of all your mounts within the Maw. The unlock comes rather early; shortly after you and Ve’nari first venture into Korthia you’ll meet a friendly faction. The following quest, “Who is the Maw Walker?” will unlock the ability to call upon any of your mounts in the Maw (via the “True Maw Walker” ability that will be cast on you as a reward). If you skip cutscenes you should unlock mounts within the Maw in under an hour.

To access the new campaign in the first place your character needs to complete the second chapter in the Shadowlands 9.0 Covenant campaign, “Torghast”. You need to only get as far as “The Search for Baine”. After, you’ll be given the Patch 9.1 Chains of Domination introductory quest “The First Move” automatically.

In Patch 9.1, the chapter 2 of the Shadowlands 9.0 Covenant campaign will become skippable on alts, so if you have other characters you’d like to unlock the use of mounts within the Maw for you’ll only need to clear the “Torghast” chapter once on your main. Keep in mind that skipping chapter 2 of the initial campaign will also clear out all of Bolvar’s Torghast quests, so you’ll miss out on 1000 Soul Ash. On the flip side, you’ll also unlock the Twisting Corridors immediately.

To summarize: make sure you’ve at least cleared the “Torghast” chapter from the initial Shadowlands campaign on one character to start the new Patch 9.1 Chains of Domination campaign. Play it up to “Who is the Maw Walker?” and complete that quest to unlock the full use of your mounts within the Maw. No Renown required! Just keep in mind you can’t fly in the Maw; flying mounts will remain grounded in the zone even after you unlock flying.

One final note about alts: once you clear the first three chapters of the Chains of Domination campaign on your main you can skip them on your alts, thus unlocking mounts within the Maw even faster. But, and here is a big ole but, you’ll miss out on four easy to obtain Renown Rank increases. So, unless you are in a dire rush, it’s almost better to just knock out the first three chapters on each of your characters.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).a

- This article was updated on:June 24th, 2021