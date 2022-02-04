Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a game full of mysteries, and the Mechanical Circular Saw for sale in Jubilife Village is one of the strangest things you can encounter in the Hisui region. You can purchase this item from Ginter of the Ginkgo Guild, who also has a plethora of other strange mechanical devices for sale. These range from a Mechanical Pinwheel to a Mechanical Cabinet, and each of them comes with a hefty price tag. The Mechanical Circular Saw seems to be the oddest of them all. After all, who would need a circular saw in the world of Pokemon? So, should you buy the Mechanical Circular Saw in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

What is the Mechanical Circular Saw in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The Mechanical Circular Saw is priced at a whopping $20,000, which seems like an outrageous price for something that nobody in the Hisui region is familiar with. Purcashing this device is basically a gamble, but it actually has a special purpose just like the other mechanical devices you can purchase from Ginter.

Once you buy the Mechanical Circular Saw, it will be delivered to your room where you can see what it actually is: a lawnmower. This is a modern-day lawnmower that was transported to the Hisui region from another time, just like your character. It’s used for more than lawn care though, so you’ll be glad that you bought it later down the line.

Is the Mechanical Circular Saw Worth It?

Yes, the Mechanical Circular Saw is worth it despite its high cost. This item is used to change Rotom’s forms, just like the other mechanical devices you can purchase from Ginter. Rotom can traditionally change forms by interacting with various household appliances, but none of these devices were around in the time of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. By having them come from another time, the game can still include Rotom’s forms while still staying true to the story.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2022