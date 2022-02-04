Should You Buy the Mechanical Cabinet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

There are a ton of special items for sale in Jubilife Village in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and the Mechanical Cabinet is one of the strangest things you can buy in town. The Ginkgo Guild vendors in particular sell the rarest goods, and Ginter will offer you multiple mechanical items throughout your playthrough of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. These include the Mechanical Box and the Mechanical Pinwheel, among other things, and nobody in the Hisui region seems to recognize these devices or know what they’re used for. They seem rare though, so they come with a hefty price tag. So, should you buy the Mechanica Cabinet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

What is the Mechanical Cabinet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The Mechanical Cabinet is a strange mechanical device that Ginter can sell to you in Jubilife Village. He has no idea what it does, and nobody else has ever seen anything like it. He’ll sell it to you for $20,000, which is a huge amount of cash to drop on something that you’ve never seen before.

It turns out, the Mechanical Cabinet is actually just a refrigerator. It may seem like spending $20,000 on a simple fridge is nothing more than a scam, but just like the other mechanical devices that you can purchase from Ginter, this refrigerator actually has a special purpose.

Is the Mechanical Cabinet Worth It?

Yes, the Mechanical Cabinet is absolutely worth purchasing. Just like the other mechanical devices that you can buy for your room, you can use them to change Rotom’s forms once you catch one. Rotom’s form changes are inspired by different household appliances, which is where these strange mechanical devices come into play. While the people of the Hisui region only think that they’re useless mechanical items, they’ve actually fallen through a space-time portal and come from another time, just like your character in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.