How to Change Rotom Forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus really breaks the standard Pokemon formula. This can leave many players wondering how to do many things, like changing Rotom’s form. Since the game is set in a more feudal era, many well know evolution methods can be harder to pull off. Pokemon like Porygon can be awkward to get evolved. Sadly to get the form of Rotom that you want in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you will need to spend a decent bit of money. Let’s go over how you can change the form of your Rotom in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Change Rotom’s Form in Legends Arceus

Rotom’s form changing is brought on by it mimicking a piece of machinery. This means that to change your Rotom’s form you will need to show it some machinery. Sadly in the feudal era, it can be quite hard to find a washing machine out in the wild. Luckily, our good friend Ginter can give us a hand.

As you progress through the game, Ginter will offer different rare items for your house. Some of these items happen to be the machinery that we are looking for. Of course, such advanced tech does cost a decent amount. The items that you are looking for to change Rotom’s form will cost you anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000. So you will need to save a bit of cash to get them.

You will also need to be careful that you don’t progress in the game too much before you buy one of these items. Since once Ginter rotates the item he sells, you can’t get it again. Just make sure you pick up every item when you see them.

Once you have bought the items from Ginter, you just need to go look at them in your house with Rotom in your party to change its form. You can change the form of a Rotom as many times as you want to by interacting with the items that have been placed in your home. If you need any more help with Pokemon Legends Arceus make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.