Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Evolve Porygon Into Porygon2 & Porygon-Z

The idea that Porygon even exists in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is preposterous. Porygon is a man-made Pokemon but can be caught in the game. Its evolutions are also present, but given the time this game is set in, how the heck are we to evolve it? Here is how you can evolve Porygon into Porygon 2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to get Porygon

Porygon is a bit of a rare and random spawn in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This computer-programmed Pokemon appears during space-time distortions in the Crimson Mirelands. While inside the anomaly, random Pokemon that aren’t native to Hisui or that particular timeline will be zapped in. Porygon is passive, so it won’t actively try to attack you when it notices you.

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Once you have obtained a Porygon, you’ll want to evolve it into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z. To evolve it to Porygon2, you will have to have to give it the Upgrade item. Normally, you’d have to have the Pokemon hold it while trading it to evolve. In the case of Legends: Arceus, you simply have to give it the Upgrade like you would when giving an Eevee an elemental stone for evolution.

Once you have a Porygon 2, you’ll need a Dubious Disc to evolve it into a Porygon-Z. The same aforementioned methods apply here.

To get an Upgrade or a Dubious Disc, you will have to find them as random drops during space-time distortions or you can purchase them in Jubilife Village.

How to get all the Porygons without evolution

I mentioned that Porygon can be encountered in the Crimson Mirelands during a space-time distortion. However, you can also encounter its evolutions in the same area. Spawns are completely random.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.