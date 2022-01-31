Pokemon Legends Arceus Eeveelutions: How to Evolve Eevee

Eevee is quite the popular Pokemon, so much so that it even got its own spinoff/remake game for the Nintendo Switch back in 2018. To everyone’s content, the Pokemon makes a return in the Hisui region in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s one of the more unique Pokemon in the sense that it can evolve into one of eight different evolutions. Here is each “Eeveelution” and ways to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Jolteon

To evolve Eevee into a Jolteon, you’ll need to use a Thunder Stone. To find a Thunder Stone, you will have to enter space-time distortions and luckily pick one up as a drop. You can also find them in grey rocks.

Vaporeon

To evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, you need a Water Stone. This item can be obtained in space-time distortions as well. You can also find these in Jubilife Village and in blue rocks around the Hisui region.

Flareon

You need a Fire Stone to turn Eevee into a Flareon. To obtain a Fire Stone, you will have to look through space-time distortions, find red rocks, or obtain them in Jubilife Village.

Espeon

Espeon is a bit different than the first three. You have to level up Eevee during the daytime while having a happiness value of 160 or higher. You can check your happiness with your Pokemon by visiting Belamy in Jubilife Village.

Umbreon

To turn Eevee into Umbreon, the methods are the same as Espeon, except you have to level it up when it’s nighttime.

Leafeon

Instead of having to level your Eevee around a specific mossy rock, you will simply need to give it a Leaf Stone. These can be obtained from space-time distortions and in leaf piles in the Crimson Mirelands and Cobalt Coastlands.

Glaceon

To get a Glaceon, you will have to give your Eevee an Ice Stone. These can be found in the Alabastr Icelands in piles of Snow.

Sylveon

Finally, Sylveon can be obtained by following the methods needed to get Umbreon or Espeon. The only difference is that Eevee has to have a Fairy-type move in its immediate moveset so it’ll turn to Sylveon instead.

Conveniently enough, all of these Eeveelutions can be caught during Space-time distortions in every large, explorable area.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.