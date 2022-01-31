Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Are Red, Blue, and Green Shards Used For?

There are tons of items to get your hands on in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s hard to sort out what would be a crafting ingredient or what can be beneficial for evolution or healing. Among these many items, you may have picked up a few red, blue, and green shards and have no idea what to do with them. Here, we’ll explain what these shards are and what they are used for in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

What are red, blue, and green shards in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Chances are if you have any of these items, you have experienced a space-time distortion event out in the Hisui region. These peculiar items only spawn during these events. They’ll appear as a light blue/green speck on the ground. They’ll come in high quantities along with Stardust in these anomalies. You should pick these up because they will help you craft a very important item later on in the game.

What are these shards used for?

The aforementioned red, blue, and green shards are used for crafting Star Pieces. For those who don’t know, a Star Piece has been an item in nearly every mainline Pokemon game. They’re nothing more than an item that can be sold for quite a lot at shops.

In the case of Legends: Arceus, earning money can be quite a daunting task, especially when trying to increase bag space. You can earn the crafting recipe for Star Pieces by going to Anvin in Jubilife Village and buying it from him for 10,000 Pokedollars. It’s a steep price, but this investment will make a hefty return.

These are the crafting requirements to make a Star Piece:

3 Red Shards

3 Blue Shards

3 Green Shards

1 bag of Stardust

Basically, you’ll want to look out for space-time distortions and enter them as much as possible. You can collect so many of these shards and stardusts so you can craft many Star Pieces.

The best part is, a Star Piece is worth 5,000 Pokedollars when you sell it, already breaking even with the crafting cost after two units worth!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.