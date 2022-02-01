Should You Buy the Mechanical Pinwheel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The merchant Ginter in Jubilife Village has plenty of mechanical items to sell to Pokemon Legends: Arceus players, and the Mechanical Pinwheel is the second strange device he offers. The first device is the Mechanical Box, which sells for $10,000. That seems like pennies compared to the Mechanical Pinwheel, which sports a price tag that is four times higher at $40,000. That’s a lot of money to spend on a single item, especially without knowing what it does or what it even is. It does have some surprising functionality though, but it may not be immediately apparent. Here’s what you need to know about the Mechanical Pinwheel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

What is the Mechanical Pinwheel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Just like the Mechanical Box turned out to be a household microwave, the Mechanical Pinwheel is another common appliance that you may recognize. The Mechanical Pinwheel is actually a small desk fan. It’s another common item from another time that the people of Hisui don’t recognize, and now you’re out $40,000 because you just spent it on a fan. However, just like the Mechanical Box, it has a hidden use.

Is the Mechanical Pinwheel Worth It?

Yes, the Mechanical Pinwheel is worth it despite its high price tag. Just like the Mechanical Box, it can be used to change Rotom’s forms once you catch it. You can actually catch Rotom fairly early in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so you may be able to use the fan as soon as you buy it. Now that you know what it actually does, that is.

As you progress through the main story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, keep checking back with Ginter in Jubilife Village to see what other treasures he finds. There are a lot of other Rotom forms out there, so that means there are many more appliances left for you to purchase. You’d better start saving up now.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.