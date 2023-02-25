Should You Choose Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea in Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Pokémon Company / Niantic

Players participating in Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (February 25 – February 26, 2023) will receive the Chasing Legends Special Research, which revolves around Rhi‘s investigation of the Hoenn region, and especially Primal Groudon and Kyogre that trainers can get their hands on during the event.

After completing the first stage of Chasing Legends, players need to decide between Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea. While not as exciting as the Primal Energy you’ll receive towards the end of this research, your choice will affect part of this Special Research and possibly your chances at finding shiny Pokémon.

Pokémon GO Chasing Legends Special Research — Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea Path Differences

Choosing Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea during the Chasing Legends Special Research will cause your selected Pokémon to spawn more often when using an Incense during GO Tour: Hoenn. It also affects the Tasks and Rewards in the second part of this Special Research.

Depending on your choice, the Pokémon Encounter reward for all three Tasks in part two will be Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea. One of these tasks will also involve catching five of your selected species. Your decision will not affect any other step of this Special Research.

The Incense boost for your chosen Pokémon will also only apply during Go Tour: Hoenn, meaning you can’t save this part to force these Pokémon to spawn when the event finishes. Not that you’d want to.

Pokémon GO Chasing Legends 2/6

Use an Incense

Catch 5 Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea (depending on your choice)

(depending on your choice) Catch 10 different species of Pokémon

Can Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

With the arrival of Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea can now be shiny in Pokémon GO. There is no official word on whether or not choosing a specific path will boost the shiny odds for that Pokémon, but reports on social media suggest that this is the case.

Should You Choose Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea During The Chasing Legends Special Research?

There is no right or wrong answer regarding choosing Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea during Chasing Legends. Unlike previous Special Research decisions, which affected bonuses and rewards, this decision should be based on which Pokémon you want to see the most during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn — or at least the one you would be the least annoyed to see regularly.

