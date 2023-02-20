Pokemon GO: Should You Choose Team Ruby Or Team Saphire During Primal Rumblings Event?

Image: The Pokemon Company / Attack Of The Fanboy

As gamers prepare for the upcoming Primal Rumbings event that will soon be happening in Pokemon GO, knowing which Legendary Pokemon you’d like to claim for your own is rather important. Alongside the chance to gather some amazing new Pokemon, as well as old favorites, the chance to get the Primal Revision of your favorite Hoenn Legendary Pokemon could be the ultimate decision to make. But, which path should gamers choose, and are there any differences besides Legendary monsters?

Should You Choose Ruby or Sapphire In Pokemon GO?

Unsurprisingly, the first thing that players will have to choose from is their Legendary of choice. Players that decide to go down the Ruby path will have the chance to challenge the menacing Groudon in Raid Battles, whereas those that choose the Sapphire path will earn the right to challenge the king of the seas, Kyogre in different Raid Battles.

Alongside the choice of Legendary Pokemon, gamers will also see an increased Spawn Rate for specific Pokemon that correlate to the original release of the Third Generation of Pokemon, which is a rather fun easter egg that gamers may enjoy.

All Spawns On Ruby Path In Pokemon GO

Trainers that have taken the Ruby Path will have increased chances to capture these Pokemon in the wild, or battle against them on the Raid Circuit.

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny)

Primal Groudon

All Spawns On Sapphire Path In Pokemon GO

Trainers that have taken the Sapphire Path will have increased chances to capture these Pokemon in the wild, or battle against them on the Raid Circuit.

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy)

Primal Kyogre

Can Primal Forms Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

As gamers get out into the wild, the first thing they may be wondering is if these new Primal Revisions of their favorite Legendary monsters happen to contain the data to be Shiny. While they may not have any advantage in battle, Trainers love the thrill of a Shiny hunt, and the chance to capture their favorite Pokemon with a new coat of paint.

Thankfully, all Primal Revisions can be Shiny. While players may not know if they are Shiny until after their battle has concluded, they will still have the opportunity to capture Shiny Groudon and Shiny Kyogre after their hard-fought battle.

There is no perfect path to choose, as gamers have preferences on their favorite Legendary Pokemon, and those are by far the biggest draw of the event and the path that they choose. Bringing an Auto Catcher along for the ride can give players the chance to fill their bag with as many Pokemon as possible as they navigate the busy streets of their neighborhood.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023