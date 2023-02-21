Pokemon GO: Hoenn Tour Global – Primal Raids, Schedule, Shiny Pokemon, & More

Image: Niantic

For gamers not lucky enough to make it to the Pokemon GO event in Las Vegas, it seems that Niantic is bringing a version of this event to you. While it may be missing the full grandeur of that particular party, the Pokemon GO Hoenn Global Tour 2023 is right around the corner and has plenty to offer gamers of all skill levels. Let’s find out which Pokemon are coming out to play during this event, so we know exactly what to look forward to when this event goes live!

Pokemon GO Hoenn Global Tour 2023 Schedule

Trainers ready to get into the action during this event should clear some time out of their schedule starting on February 25 at 10:00am Local Time until February 26 at 6:00pm Local Time. While this seems to be a short event, there is plenty of happenings to keep players invested in this short, but sweet, event.

Primal Revisions During Pokemon GO Hoenn Global Tour 2023

Gamers that are still trying to choose between the Ruby and Sapphire Paths for their Legendary Pokemon of choice have a few extra bits to consider. While players may love a particular Legendary Pokemon, alongside the other exclusive monsters that will be in their path, the Primal Revisions of Groudon & Kyogre will be available for gamers to gather in their party.

This means that players will also have plenty of exciting Raid Battles to look forward to very shortly. Not only will players have the chance to square off against these ancient beasts, but the chance to bring home a few extras to share with their friends.

Raid Schedule For Pokemon GO Hoenn Global Tour 2023

Image: Niantic

Gamers hoping to score some powerful Pokemon will be happy to see the Raid Lineup during this event, featuring some returning Legendary Pokemon, as well as the Primal Revisions of some classic monsters.

1-Star Raids

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

5-Star Raids

Deoxys (Normal)

Deoxys (Attack)

Deoxys (Defense)

Deoxys (Speed)

Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

All Hatchable Pokemon During Pokemon GO Hoenn Global Tour 2023

Players that are out and about searching for Raids and catching as many Pokemon as possible will be happy to see that a new list of Pokemon will be available to hatch. No matter if you have 2km Eggs or 10km Eggs, there is bound to be something for everyone here.

2km Hatchable Pokemon

Pichu

Igglybuff

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Azurill

Wynaut

5km Hatchable Pokemon

Surskit

Gulpin

Cacnea

7km Hatchable Pokemon

Trapinch

Feebas

Bagon

Beldum

10km Hatchable Pokemon

Torkoal

Tropius

Relicanth

All Pokemon Spawns During Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Global 2023

As gamers make their way around their neighborhoods, and even into other cities during this event, plenty of wild Pokemon will be available to capture. The best part of all? Every Pokemon included in this list has the chance to be Shiny!

Blistering Sands Habitat Spawns

Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Numel

Cacnea

Baltoy

Bagon

Eerie Mists Habitat

Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Snorunt

Luvdisc

Beldum

Verdant Earth Habitat

Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu

Ancient Shores Habitat

Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anortih

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl

Extra Wild Encounters For Ruby and Sapphire Paths

While gamers may still be struggling to choose the right path for them, there are a few extra Pokemon that will spawn depending on the path that players choose during this event.

Sapphire Spawns

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castfrom (Rainy)

Ruby Spawns

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny)

New Pokemon, Shiny Chances, & More Details

Image: Niantic

Players that are heading out on their big adventure are bound to expect a few new Pokemon, and while there may not be any new generations being added, players can still keep their eyes peeled for a franchise mascot with a new costume.

New Pokemon Spawns

Costumed Pikachu – Brendan’s Hat

Costumed Pikachu – May’s Hat

Alongside the chance to capture some more Pikachu variants, gamers will also have an increased chance to find and capture a Shiny Kecleon, who can be found hiding out in the Gyms and PokeStop spinners in camouflage. Gamers will need to start an encounter with this creature to know if it is or isn’t Shiny.

Take Snapshots To Meet Up With Latios And Latias

As players explore the streets, they may encounter Latios and Latias, depending on the path that they have chosen. If players decide to take a snapshot of them, there is a chance that they could earn an extra encounter with them again in the future. For those that love collecting Legendary Pokemon, or even trying to earn more Shiny Pokemon, this is a dream come true.

New & Returning Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Hunting is a hobby of many passionate Pokemon GO players, so the chance to get their hands on some new Shiny Pokemon is always exciting. Keep your eyes peeled for these new Shiny debuts during the event.

Surskit

Masquerain

Gulpin

Swalot

Torkoal

Cacnea

Cacturne

Kecleon

Tropius

Relicanth

Jirachi

Unown H

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Masterworks Ticket For Jirachi

Players will also get the chance to purchase a Ticket for a guaranteed chance at encountering a Shiny Jirachi, who still is beloved by many fans to this day. If you are wondering if this ticket is worth it, we’ve got you covered on that aspect.

New Music And Avatar Items

Image: Niantic

Image: Niantic

Image: Niantic

And last, but not least, gamers will have the perfect chance to dress up as their favorite characters from the third generation of Pokemon games. Gamers will have the chance to buy the following avatar items directly from the shop:

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn T-Shirt

Hoenn Set

Kyogre Tracksuit

Groudon Tracksuit

Kecleon Bag

Alongside these new additions to the shop, players that find themselves over-encumbered can finally increase their Pokemon Storage Capacity from 6,200 monsters up to 6,250. Alongside this change, players can now store up to 5,250 items by purchasing upgrades.

There are also tons of new stickers players can find and attach to gifts that they send out to friends. To compliment your new outfit, there will also be new music playing in the overworld that will send players back to their childhood memories of playing through the Gen III Pokemon titles. Remixed tracks will be available until this event concludes.

While this event may only span slightly over a day, there are countless activities that players can partake in. Make sure to clear out as much inventory space as possible, as well as start saving your Pokecoins from defending the local gyms to buy some sweet new merchandise for your character!

