Pokemon GO: February (2023) Field Research Tasks & How To Complete Them

As gamers get ready to brace for the harsh cold of the winter season in Pokemon GO, there is a new list of Field Research available that gamers can get involved with. Plenty of Pokemon are ready to be claimed, with many also having a Shiny Variant available to claim in the game, as well.
But, for those wondering if these tasks are worth the effort, we’ve rounded up a list of all of the newly available research tasks and rewards, so gamers will have the chance to know if they should get out of their comfy homes and into the wilds of the world for these particular monsters.
All Field Research Tasks For Pokemon GO – Tasks & Rewards
With a fair number of creatures out in the world, fans have plenty to look forward to as they continue to venture forth in their Pokemon journey. Here are all of the currently available rewards available for gamers to earn during this lovely month. Not only are there plenty of amazing rewards to claim during the month, plus countless events to keep gamers excited during this Valentine’s season.
Catching Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Encounter with Bellsprout or Oddish
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Encounter with Magikarp
|Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon
|Encounter with Dratini or Bagon
|Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon
|Encounter with Exeggutor
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost
|Encounter with Vulpix, Poliwhirl, Hippopotas, Snover
|Use 5 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon
|Encounter with Jinx
Throwing Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Encounter with Dunsparce
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Encounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith
|Make 3 Great Throws in a row
|Encounter with Onix
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Encounter with Spinda (Pattern 8)
|Make 2 Excellent Throws
|Encounter with Snorlax
|Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row
|Encounter with Gible
Buddy/Friendship Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Earn 3 hearts with your buddy
|Encounter with Glameow
|Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Bunnelby
|Earn 3 Candies walking with our buddy
|Encounter with Stunfisk
|Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each
|Encounter with Meowth or Skitty
|Trade a Pokemon
|Encounter with Miltank
Battling Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Battle in GO Battle League
|Encounter with Lickitung
|Win a three-star raid or higher
|Encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto
|Win a raid
|Encounter with Gligar
|Win 5 raids
|Encounter with Aerodactyl
|Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Encounter with Weezing
Evolution/Power-Up Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Encounter with Eevee
|Power up Pokemon 3 Times
|Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle
|Power up Pokemon 5 Times
|Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
|Power up Pokemon 7 Times
|Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip
Miscellaneous Tasks in Pokemon GO
|Task
|Reward
|Hatch an Egg
|Encounter with Mantine
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Encounter with Feebas, Clamperl, Beldum
|Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Sudowoodo
|Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Ralts
|Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon
|Encounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow
|Take 5 Snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon
|Encounter with Roselia, Petilil
|Walk 4km
|Encounter with Rufflet
With plenty of exciting rewards awaiting those that are willing to make their way out into the world, players should ensure that they’ve got enough space for all of these new creatures they can capture. For tasks that require the capture of different Pokemon, an auto catcher or a Pokemon GO Plus could turn out to be a valuable tool to possess during these chilly months. No need to take the phone out of a pocket, gamers can capture plenty of monsters with a simple button press using these amazing tools.
Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023