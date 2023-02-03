Pokemon GO: February (2023) Field Research Tasks & How To Complete Them

February 3rd, 2023 by Shaun Cichacki

As gamers get ready to brace for the harsh cold of the winter season in Pokemon GO, there is a new list of Field Research available that gamers can get involved with. Plenty of Pokemon are ready to be claimed, with many also having a Shiny Variant available to claim in the game, as well.

But, for those wondering if these tasks are worth the effort, we’ve rounded up a list of all of the newly available research tasks and rewards, so gamers will have the chance to know if they should get out of their comfy homes and into the wilds of the world for these particular monsters.

All Field Research Tasks For Pokemon GO – Tasks & Rewards

With a fair number of creatures out in the world, fans have plenty to look forward to as they continue to venture forth in their Pokemon journey. Here are all of the currently available rewards available for gamers to earn during this lovely month. Not only are there plenty of amazing rewards to claim during the month, plus countless events to keep gamers excited during this Valentine’s season.

Catching Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Catch 5 PokemonEncounter with Bellsprout or Oddish
Catch 7 PokemonEncounter with Magikarp
Catch a Dragon-Type PokemonEncounter with Dratini or Bagon
Catch 7 Different Species of PokemonEncounter with Exeggutor
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather BoostEncounter with Vulpix, Poliwhirl, Hippopotas, Snover
Use 5 Razz Berries while catching PokemonEncounter with Jinx

Throwing Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Make 5 Nice ThrowsEncounter with Dunsparce
Make 3 Great ThrowsEncounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith
Make 3 Great Throws in a rowEncounter with Onix
Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a rowEncounter with Spinda (Pattern 8)
Make 2 Excellent ThrowsEncounter with Snorlax
Make 3 Excellent Throws in a rowEncounter with Gible

Buddy/Friendship Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Earn 3 hearts with your buddyEncounter with Glameow
Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddyEncounter with Bunnelby
Earn 3 Candies walking with our buddyEncounter with Stunfisk
Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to eachEncounter with Meowth or Skitty
Trade a PokemonEncounter with Miltank

Battling Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Battle in GO Battle LeagueEncounter with Lickitung
Win a three-star raid or higherEncounter with Omanyte or Kabuto
Win a raidEncounter with Gligar
Win 5 raidsEncounter with Aerodactyl
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket GruntsEncounter with Weezing

Evolution/Power-Up Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Evolve a PokemonEncounter with Eevee
Power up Pokemon 3 TimesEncounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle
Power up Pokemon 5 TimesEncounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
Power up Pokemon 7 TimesEncounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip

Miscellaneous Tasks in Pokemon GO

TaskReward
Hatch an EggEncounter with Mantine
Hatch 2 EggsEncounter with Feebas, Clamperl, Beldum
Spin 3 PokeStops or GymsEncounter with Sudowoodo
Spin 5 PokeStops or GymsEncounter with Ralts
Take a snapshot of a wild PokemonEncounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow
Take 5 Snapshots of wild Grass-type PokemonEncounter with Roselia, Petilil
Walk 4kmEncounter with Rufflet

With plenty of exciting rewards awaiting those that are willing to make their way out into the world, players should ensure that they’ve got enough space for all of these new creatures they can capture. For tasks that require the capture of different Pokemon, an auto catcher or a Pokemon GO Plus could turn out to be a valuable tool to possess during these chilly months. No need to take the phone out of a pocket, gamers can capture plenty of monsters with a simple button press using these amazing tools.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023

