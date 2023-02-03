Pokemon GO: February (2023) Field Research Tasks & How To Complete Them

As gamers get ready to brace for the harsh cold of the winter season in Pokemon GO, there is a new list of Field Research available that gamers can get involved with. Plenty of Pokemon are ready to be claimed, with many also having a Shiny Variant available to claim in the game, as well.

But, for those wondering if these tasks are worth the effort, we’ve rounded up a list of all of the newly available research tasks and rewards, so gamers will have the chance to know if they should get out of their comfy homes and into the wilds of the world for these particular monsters.

All Field Research Tasks For Pokemon GO – Tasks & Rewards

With a fair number of creatures out in the world, fans have plenty to look forward to as they continue to venture forth in their Pokemon journey. Here are all of the currently available rewards available for gamers to earn during this lovely month. Not only are there plenty of amazing rewards to claim during the month, plus countless events to keep gamers excited during this Valentine’s season.

Catching Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Bellsprout or Oddish Catch 7 Pokemon Encounter with Magikarp Catch a Dragon-Type Pokemon Encounter with Dratini or Bagon Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon Encounter with Exeggutor Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Encounter with Vulpix, Poliwhirl, Hippopotas, Snover Use 5 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon Encounter with Jinx

Throwing Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Make 5 Nice Throws Encounter with Dunsparce Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Snubbull, Lileep, Anorith Make 3 Great Throws in a row Encounter with Onix Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Encounter with Spinda (Pattern 8) Make 2 Excellent Throws Encounter with Snorlax Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Encounter with Gible

Buddy/Friendship Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Earn 3 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Glameow Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy Encounter with Bunnelby Earn 3 Candies walking with our buddy Encounter with Stunfisk Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each Encounter with Meowth or Skitty Trade a Pokemon Encounter with Miltank

Battling Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Battle in GO Battle League Encounter with Lickitung Win a three-star raid or higher Encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto Win a raid Encounter with Gligar Win 5 raids Encounter with Aerodactyl Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts Encounter with Weezing

Evolution/Power-Up Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Evolve a Pokemon Encounter with Eevee Power up Pokemon 3 Times Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Power up Pokemon 5 Times Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile Power up Pokemon 7 Times Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip

Miscellaneous Tasks in Pokemon GO

Task Reward Hatch an Egg Encounter with Mantine Hatch 2 Eggs Encounter with Feebas, Clamperl, Beldum Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Sudowoodo Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Ralts Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon Encounter with Hoppip, Yanma, Murkrow Take 5 Snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon Encounter with Roselia, Petilil Walk 4km Encounter with Rufflet

With plenty of exciting rewards awaiting those that are willing to make their way out into the world, players should ensure that they’ve got enough space for all of these new creatures they can capture. For tasks that require the capture of different Pokemon, an auto catcher or a Pokemon GO Plus could turn out to be a valuable tool to possess during these chilly months. No need to take the phone out of a pocket, gamers can capture plenty of monsters with a simple button press using these amazing tools.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023