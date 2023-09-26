Should You Help Songbird Escape or Help Reed Capture Her in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has plenty of opportunities where you will need to make tough choices and decisions, but the choice with Songbird and Reed in the Firestarter quest will be by far the most difficult for some. Since this is the part of the game that influences what ending you’ll receive, it’s important to make the right choice for you. This article will take you through whether you should help Songbird escape or assist Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Note: Small spoilers for ending outcomes ahead but I have kept them minimal.

Should You Side With Songbird or Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

During the Firestarter quest, you will get a choice at the Cynosure device to either side with Songbird or Reed. If you side with So Mi, this will let you help her get out of the area and you can eventually free her from the shackles of the FIA — I won’t spoil to you how so here. However, if you choose to help Reed then you will be capturing Songbird and will end up with Songbird in custody for the FIA depending on a choice you make later on in that quest strand.

I personally chose to side with Songbird right away at the Firestarter quest and after following it all through (by helping So Mi at all stages) it was the correct choice for my own values and character in the game. There is close-to-direct confirmation after Phantom Liberty that Songbird is safe and of course meant that the FIA no longer had her in their grasp — plus there is an incredible mission at a Spaceport involved!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Summed up, if you believe fully in the FIA and want to help Reed and their cause by any means then helping Reed capture Songbird will be the correct choice for you. Although if you think Songbird deserves a chance at life away from the FIA (especially after being recruited at a young age) then helping her escape will be the best ending for you.

What is the Best Ending in Phantom Liberty?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There isn’t really an absolute “best” ending for the greater good of everything. Instead, it does come down heavily to your own personal thoughts on the situation which I think is a testament to the excellent narrative design for the DLC at work. In all endings, four in total, there is one major negative impact on at least one person.

Now that you know a little about the endings that await, you can hop back into the game and make this important choice for yourself.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023