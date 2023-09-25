Should You Spare the Intruders in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Lucretia My Reflection Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has an abundance of choices you will make throughout the DLC and in the quest Lucretia My Reflection, you’ll have to choose what to do with two intruders. It will be a tricky choice for some if you’re focusing on the best ways of keeping President Myers safe. This article will take you through whether you should spare or kill Jacob and Taylor in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

What to Do With Jacob and Taylor in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

I recommend sparing both Jacob and Taylor without a doubt. There is no reward for killing both of them other than just a bit of minimal loot so there isn’t any reason for eliminating them. The main “reward” you get from taking them down is simply a shotgun, and it’s not the best by any stretch of the imagination for your builds. But if you let them live you can still get the same shotgun since it is dropped on the ground in the morning anyway.

If you let the intruders live then that same morning Jacob will also point you toward an airdrop to seek out and gain some useful items from such as skill shards. Along with this, you will get a few dialogue conversations with the pair you let live in the evening and morning, they also aren’t boring conversations as there is plenty of nice flavor included.

Does the Jacob and Taylor Choice Affect Any of the DLC story?

No, regardless of what you choose to do there won’t be any major impact on the Phantom Liberty story. If you keep them alive there will be a few passing references to both early on but that is it. They will also disappear not too far into the story so you won’t be losing out no matter which option you decide on. I personally just thought it was much more ethical for my character to keep them alive and chat with them.

Now that you know what happens if you let Jacob and Taylor live or not, you can get back into Dogtown and make a choice for yourself!

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023