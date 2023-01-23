Shrek Super Slam Tier List: Best Characters Ranked

For gamers hoping to partake in the royal rumble of a lifetime, Shrek Super Slam may be the ultimate fighting game. Players hopping into this title for the first time, or as a long-time Super Slam veteran, will find that this title offers a surprising level of depth. Yes, it’s still a party game at heart, but players that are hoping to pull off endless combos and major damage need to know the best characters available in the game.

It sounds silly to think that there may be a full-on Tier List for characters within this title, but the love and passion that fans of this particular game exude is second to none. Without any further ado, let’s get into the swamp and find out if Shrek may be able to Infinite Combo his way to the top of the list, or if he’ll be stuck at the bottom once more.

Best Characters In Shrek Super Slam

While players may not need to worry about memorizing combos, knowing exactly which character to pick can give you a bit of an advantage against higher-tier players and can give players the competitive edge they may require to finally become the true champion of the swamp.

While Tier Lists may be subjective, there is a bit of wiggle room as to where these characters may land. Our opinion may vary from yours, but research and rigorous amounts of playtime have gone into our thoughts on this particular list.

D-Tier Characters In Shrek Super Slam

Veterans may be able to crush newbies while using these characters, but there is still a high chance that they may even lose when using these characters. With a very low power level and a lack of overall range and combo ability, these D-Tier characters aren’t all that great to use.

Cyclops

Humpty Dumpty

Red Riding Hood

C-Tier Characters In Shrek Super Slam

While these characters are quite a bit better than the D-Tier creatures on this list, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Pros at this game should be able to destroy anyone even while using these characters, but newer gamers should avoid using these until they have a grasp of who is in charge of things here.

Black Knight

Donkey

Pinocchio

Quasimodo

B-Tier Characters In Shrek Super Slam

Now we are getting into the meat and potatoes of things, and players of all skill levels will find someone to enjoy playing with. Now that Combos and Power are starting to peak, B-Tier characters will offer plenty to love, and plenty of pain no matter your skill level.

G-Nome

Huff N’ Puff Wolf

Puss in Boots

Robin Hood

A-Tier Characters In Shrek Super Slam

These characters offer some of the best combos and power in the game, and no matter how well you play, gamers can assume that they’ll be able to take home a victory or two. There is room for improvement, but these characters are close to perfection.

Dronkey

Fiona

Fiona – Ogre

Luna

Shrek

S-Tier Characters in Shrek Super Slam

The best of the best, offering plenty of range, plenty of combos, and tons of power. The S-Tier characters are almost broken in a way, and players can blast their way through the CPU or real opponents without even breaking a sweat.

Anthrax

Gingerbread Man

Prince Charming

While there may not be as many characters as there are in modern fighting games, Shrek Super Slam offers a varied list of unique characters that all have their strengths and weaknesses. While the S-Tier Characters may feel slightly broken at times, if players are ready to sink the time that they need into this title, they’ll be able to defend their honor against all other gamers.

Shrek Super Slam is available now on PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC.

This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023