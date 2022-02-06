Sifu – How Does Structure Work

Sifu, available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is a bit of a complicated game. Not only do you need to keep track of your health, your age, and your death counter, but you need to keep an eye on your Structure.

Structure is, in a way, your balance. You need to keep an eye on how many hits you are taking while blocking, how hard you are getting hit, and more to avoid getting overwhelmed by your enemies. As you keep working on knocking away your enemy’s health and Structure bars, you may notice you’re in the red, and one more hit will leave you dazed.

Following this helpful guide, you’ll be able to learn how to keep your Structure in good shape, and how to regain it quickly if you are stuck in an unforgiving situation.

Center Your Chi

Combat in Sifu is fast, fluid, and at times, unforgiving. You may find yourself up against a new type of enemy that you haven’t had a chance to experience before, and little do you know, their patterns of attack can change. You can hold the standard Block button (L1 on PS5, PS4) to absorb some hits and learn their attacks. However, you’ll notice a new bar at the bottom of your screen filling up rather quickly.

This is your Structure bar, which works almost like a shield of sorts. You can take some hits without it affecting your health, so you have a chance to learn what types of attacks your enemy is going to throw your way. However, after about 4 to 6 hits, you’ll notice your Structure bar is in the red, and one more hit is going to send you into a daze, which leaves you completely open and vulnerable to enemy attacks.

The quickest and easiest way to reduce your Structure bar down to zero is by dodging your opponent’s attacks. By properly dodging their powerful high and low attacks, you’ll take a rather large chunk of your Structure gauge down, allowing you to absorb some more hits. If you are not comfortable with the idea of how to properly dodge, getting some distance between you and your enemies is a great thing to do, by pressing the Rush button (R2 on PS5, PS4), you’ll be able to quickly dash away, giving you some time to breathe. This may be more effective on a 1 on 1 fight, as you may still have enemies trailing you in groups.

After getting your structure down, it’s a great idea to get yourself back into the fight, and now that you’re feeling more comfortable, start eliminating your foes with tactical precision. For more helpful tips, like how to disarm an opponent, to finding out how to reduce your death counter, follow our helpful Sifu section.