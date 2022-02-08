Sifu Skill Tree: Best Skills to Unlock First

Sifu, available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is an absolutely killer time, not only for the player, but for the character in the game itself.

Starting as a 20-year-old on a path for revenge, you’ll learn and grow as you continue your way through the game, unlocking Experience Points, or XP to level up your skills. As you play, you can permanently unlock these skills, making the path for revenge even after death a little easier.

With this guide, you’ll find out the best skills to equip your character with to help you make your way through his brutal, but beautiful game a little more forgiving.

Focus yourself

Unlocking any of the Focus Skills is a strong recommendation, as they help slow down the action, giving you a moment to survey the field and deliver a crushing blow to a foe. A personal favorite, the Strong Sweep Focus will knock your opponent to the ground, not only disarming them, but also allowing you to lay a few hits onto them while they are laying down.

The Double Palm Focus attack is also another great one to unlock as soon as possible, as it is a great way to create some distance between yourself and your enemy. Giving yourself some time to breathe in Sifu is always a welcome strategy, as you can quickly become overwhelmed if you don’t have an enemy’s pattern down just yet.

Master your Environment

Environmental Mastery is a skill that took a little too long to notice, but once it was, the gameplay was never the same. Pressing the R1 Button on PS5 or Ps4, you’re able to fling an item off of the ground at your enemy with devastating results. Rather than having to pick up an item and throw it at them, or even items that normally are not able to be grabbed, you can begin to use your environment to cause havoc upon your foes, and give you a great chance to move in for the killing blow

Weapon Catch is another great one, especially in levels like “The Club”, where opponents can grab bottles from the bars and throw them at you, causing your Structure meter, as well as your health, to deplete quite quickly. With a well-timed press of the L1 Button on PS5 or PS4, you’ll be able to grab a weapon that is currently on the path to you and utilize it for yourself.

The Killing Blow

Ducking and weaving is a great tactic to employ in Sifu, and it literally can be the difference between life and death. However, what if we told you that you could not only duck but deliver a quick and devastating blow to your opponent shortly after? That’s where the Duck Strike comes into play. Costing 1,500 XP, there is only one other move that costs that much, and for good reason. It’s a vital skill to unlock, as it gives you a chance to not only duck but strike your enemy, as the name so blatantly states.

The Crotch Punch requires a few more button presses than the Duck Strike but offers a more satisfying ending. Not only do you get a chance to lay a killer blow upon your enemy, but you’ll also leave them stunned for a moment, giving you the chance to unleash even more combos upon them, and granting them a well-deserved nap on the ground.

Sifu is a satisfying experience, not only for its combat and combo system, but for the fact that you can build your character up to be whatever you want them to be. There is a massive amount of skills at your disposal, and making your character out to be your own personal master is an amazing feeling. For more helpful tips and tricks in the world of Sifu, follow our guide section.