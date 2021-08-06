Update 1.09 has arrived for Skater XL, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Skater XL came out last year for consoles, although the game was lacking in a lot of content. However, a new update has now been released for the game that should bring some players back.

This is because today’s update finally adds the much requested multiplayer mode to the game. This is a Free Skate mode that can be joined by up to 10 players at a time.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, it’s patch 1.09 and the update size is 3.207 GB. Be careful if you are playing the game on Xbox though because the update may not allow you to start the game for some reason!

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below via OrbisPatches.com.

Skater XL Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Changes and additions

Free Skate Multiplayer mode for up to 10 players

Significant performance optimizations and increase in FPS

4x increase in available storage space to 4GB for gear mods

Added Weblinks menu with a QR code that links to surveys and news

Hopefully another update is released in order to fix issues with the Xbox version. Skater XL is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.