Update 2.50 has arrived for Skyforge and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for Skyforge has been released and it’s version 2.50 if you have the PS4 version of the game. The update covers the game from June 28th until July 2nd. There’s bound to be yet another update for the game in the near future.

Anyway, today’s update does not add any new content to the game, but it does include a lot of fixes and improvements. You can read the full patch notes for the game’s update down below.

Skyforge Update 2.50 Patch Notes

Ancient Trails Adventure

Addressed an issue where the ether beacon continued to move when a stop was required.

Addressed an issue where the laser could deal damage to characters behind the ether beacon’s shield.

Slightly changed the area where the battle against the second boss takes place. Fixed various issues with the design.

Bounty Hunter

Addressed an issue where the stat “Target’s Defense Reduction” did not work if you played as a Bounty Hunter.

Exoskeletons

Addressed an issue where allies could dispel the energy blob spawned by Shelter of the Faithful.

Various

Addressed an issue where the Revenant’s camera was positioned incorrectly whenever Gloomy Shadow was used.

Increased the average number of exoskeleton parts received after dismantling epic modules and reduced this number for rare modules.

Addressed an issue where the Pantheon menu did not display information about the Pantheon’s trophies.

Addressed an issue where the Arbiter’s Step exoskeleton module had a color different from the one selected by the player.

Addressed sound issues that occurred when you played as a Bounty Hunter.

Fixed visual artifacts that appeared after the death of certain flying creatures.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Skyforge is available now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.