Are you looking for some Slither IO codes? If you are, then you just landed in the right place. Slither IO was released back in 2016 by Lowtech Studios; this simple mobile game has gathered more than 500 million downloads since its release. Something that most mobile games can not achieve, the mobile title lets you play against AI opponents and even against other players on its Online mode.

Some time ago, the developers decided to add some cosmetics to the game. Allowing players to customize their character with all kinds of objects, making their character stand out from other users. Cosmetic items in mobile games have become something standard by now, so it’s glad to see these developers go the free route and let players get items by redeeming these codes.

Slither IO Codes List (March 2022): Free Skins, Cosmetics, and More

These codes will allow players to get some cosmetic items and allow them to make their character more unique than ever, so hurry up and redeem all the codes you can before they expire.

0056-6697-1963 – Hard hat, wings, and a Crown.

– Hard hat, wings, and a Crown. 0068-5256-3709 – Bear ears, angel wings, and a graduation cap.

– Bear ears, angel wings, and a graduation cap. 0577-9466-2919 – Cat-eye glasses, and a red cape.

– Cat-eye glasses, and a red cape. 0368-9044-0388 – Deerstalker hat, and bat wings.

– Deerstalker hat, and bat wings. 0309-9703-3794 – Red wig, green tie, and spiked headband.

– Red wig, green tie, and spiked headband. 0351-6343-0591 – Pink star glasses, unicorn horn, and a blonde wig.

– Pink star glasses, unicorn horn, and a blonde wig. 0139-6516-0269 – Rabbit ears, and a visor.

– Rabbit ears, and a visor. 0150-6765-3242 – Joke glasses, mustache, monocle, heart glasses.

– Joke glasses, mustache, monocle, heart glasses. 0465-2156-5071 – Reindeer antlers, a black wig, and spiral hypnosis glasses.

– Reindeer antlers, a black wig, and spiral hypnosis glasses. 0295-1038-1704 – Star glasses, brown wig, blue glasses.

– Star glasses, brown wig, blue glasses. 0334-1842-7574 – A baseball hat, and headphones.

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to launch the game and tap the “Enter Code” option on the right side of the screen. A numb pad will show up, prompting you to enter any of the codes we showed you.

Slither IO is available now on PC, Android, and iOS.